North Dakota Department of Commerce announces Hospitality ERG

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced the second round of the Economic Resiliency Grant (ERG) also known as the Hospitality ERG. Due to the continuing need of assistance, the second round of the ERG will focus on reimbursing hospitality businesses that were directly impacted by Executive Order 2020-06. This includes all restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments. Additionally, the Hospitality ERG will also focus on businesses affected by the closures such as theaters, music and entertainment venues, and professional production companies that support major venue meetings and events. “The hospitality industry has been one of our hardest-hit economic sectors from a national to local level,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We’re grateful to the Emergency Commission and the Legislature’s Budget Section for approving this much-needed relief for these businesses – which are vital for employment, tourism and the quality of life for our residents – as they do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.” Commerce was approved by the Emergency Commission to use the remaining ERG funds estimated to be approximately $25 million and an additional $29 million for the Hospitality ERG to support more than 3,000 food service, drinking establishment, entertainment venues and professional production companies operating in North Dakota. “Many hospitality and supporting businesses continue to experience dramatic declines in revenue,” Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “We hope that the second round of ERG will help businesses survive and stay-open in the midst of the pandemic.”

Hospitality ERG funds will be used to reimburse eligible entities for costs in operations, such as payroll, rent, utilities, personal protective equipment (PPE), technology; and other expenses that comply with federal guidelines.

Applicants may receive up to $25,000 and eligible entities with multiple locations may receive up to $75,000. A max of $25,000 will be allowed per location. Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.

Applications are expected to open the week of Nov. 16 and will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Additional information will soon be available at belegendary.link/ERG.