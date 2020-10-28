Bruce Power provides two million pieces of personal protective equipment for Ontario’s COVID-19 fight

/EIN News/ -- TIVERTON, ON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Power announced today that it has provided front-line organizations across the province with two million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. This represents the largest announced private-sector donation of PPE in Canada to date. PPE continues to play an important role in reducing the spread of COVID-19, helping ensure the province can restart the economy safely.

“Our commitment to the community goes beyond providing reliable electricity to the people of Ontario, and isotopes to sterilize medical equipment across the globe,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s President and CEO. “We are playing an active role in the province’s fight against COVID-19 and will continue to support our communities through the recovery.”

The Retooling and Economic Recovery Council (RERC), a partnership between Bruce Power and its Ontario-based suppliers, has played a key role in supporting front-line PPE needs. In addition to refocusing their efforts to produce PPE such as face shields and reusable gowns, the council sponsored and distributed more than 50,000 litres of hand sanitizer for local businesses, schools and non-profit organizations, including food banks.

The council also launched the Strength in Numbers online PPE portal, providing organizations with the ability to leverage collective buying power to secure PPE items at a competitive price.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed his gratitude to Rencheck and Bruce Power for their ongoing commitment.

“I want to thank Bruce Power for showing the true Ontario spirit and making this generous donation of PPE to support Ontario businesses, schools, and non-profits,” said Premier Ford. “I am incredibly proud of how the Ontario business community, including Bruce Power, has stepped up during these extraordinary times to give back to their local communities, keep people safe and healthy, and ensure we defeat this terrible virus.”

Seamus O’Regan, the federal Minister of Natural Resources, also praised the company for its role in protecting others during the pandemic.

“Canadians are stepping up to the plate to help keep our front-line workers safe,” said Minister O’Regan. “Donations like this one from Bruce Power show exactly how we need to support each other and get through these tough times.”

The company worked closely with local and regional public health officials to understand what supplies and equipment were in highest demand and which organizations were in need. Among the PPE items secured by Bruce Power were masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and face shields. Supplies were distributed to health-care workers and first responders, local school boards, food banks, recovery centres in Bruce, Grey and Essex counties, Indigenous communities, and small businesses through chambers of commerce and business improvement associations.

“I’m pleased to see Bruce Power’s continued collaboration with public health officials, and their ongoing commitment to keeping Canadians safe through these difficult times,” said Huron-Bruce MP Ben Lobb. “I’d like to thank them for their hard work in the fight against COVID-19, and their ongoing support of our community.”

Today’s announcement is also being lauded by other elected members of the provincial government.

“Since the beginning of COVID-19, Bruce Power has not only supported reliable and affordable nuclear power to millions of Ontarians, but have continuously supported front-line workers across the province with their generous donations of PPE,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Thank you once again for this generous donation to help Ontarians across the province fight COVID-19.”

“Bruce Power has been a true corporate champion throughout this crisis,” said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy and MPP, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. “In addition to helping to keep the lights on in Ontario, Bruce Power has provided life-saving protection to our front-line workers with the largest private-sector donation of PPE in Canada, while also ensuring a steady supply of critical medical isotopes to sterilize medical equipment. I want to thank Bruce Power and its entire supply chain for showing real Ontario Spirit in our joint fight against COVID-19.”

Added Lisa Thompson, Minister of Government and Consumer Affairs, and MPP, Huron-Bruce: “As we continue to manage the impact of COVID-19, we must all do our part to beat this pandemic, both personally and at the corporate level as well. In that spirit, Bruce Power continues to lead by example. Our government appreciates Bruce Power and businesses across Ontario continuing to pitch in and demonstrate their commitment to the safety of Ontarians.”

To protect Ontarians and help stop the spread of COVID-19, Bruce Power encourages Ontarians to download the COVID Alert mobile app. To learn more, and to download the app visit http://covid-19.ontario.ca/covidalert.

About the Retooling and Economic Recovery Council

The RERC is presented by Bruce Power as a temporary council created to ensure the stability, reliability and economic viability of the nuclear supply chain during the COVID-19 global pandemic. It will remain in place until the pandemic has ended and full economic recovery of the Province of Ontario is well underway. The mandate of the RERC to advocate for the advancement of the nuclear sector through informed public policies that create jobs, ensure the reliability of Ontario’s energy system and medical isotopes that keep the world healthy. For more information on the Council, please visit https://www.rerc.ca/.

About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

John Peevers Bruce Power 5193863799 john.peevers@brucepower.com