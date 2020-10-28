Volumil Reviews - New Natural Hearing Loss Support Formula

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, DO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volumil is described as an Amish formula that aims to improve hearing naturally. Rather than inducing consumers to rely on surgeries and expensive hearing aids, this supplement has been created based on the power of 29 natural ingredients.

According to the official website, Volumil is a must-try anti-hearing solution that works together with a 60-second water ritual established by a well-liked Amish doctor who goes by the name of John Miller. With emphasis placed on ways to clear one’s system of toxicity, this solution can help consumers gain peace of mind while promoting better hearing.

Did you know that hearing loss has become more prevalent in today’s day and age than ever before? Some of the most common causes for this condition range from aging and heredity concerns to autoimmune inner ear disease, viruses, and exposure to loud sounds. Interestingly, one company claims that reversing damages to the brain can help boost hearing. On that note, let’s begin by exploring the purpose of Volumil and how it can help as a natural hearing aid solution.

To better understand how the Amish way of life works and how this formula can help, take a closer look at how Volumil operates as a whole:

How does Volumil work?

The Volumil formula seems to be divided into two crucial steps. First, it aims to deliver essential nutrients that help to nourish the brain. Nourishing the brain implies regenerating and revitalizing it so that the necessary reparations to one’s hearing follows suit. To be more specific, Volumil is trusted to cleanse the auditory nerves while increasing hair cells regrowth.

Once this has been completed, select herbs have been combined so that the nerves are protected against the ABP neurotoxin. ABP, which stands for amyloid beta protein, is a type of protein that takes on two opposing roles. Depending on how much is present, it can either help to maximize the survival rate of nerve cells or it might end up damaging them once and for all.

With consistent use of Volumil, individuals might regain their sense of hearing. Of course, for improved hearing overtime Volumil will need to be taken over months, but recovery is reasoned as is possible according to the product makers.

What ingredients are in Volumil?

As far as ingredients go, Volumil seems to focus heavily on the use of vitamins, minerals and herbs. In particular, each serving is said to house Vitamin B1 (6mg), Vitamin B2 (6mg), Niacin (14mg), Vitamin B6 (4mg), Biotin (150mcg), Pantothenic acid (8mg), Calcium (13mg), Magnesium (12.5mg), Zinc (12.5mg) and Potassium (12.5mg).

Next comes all of the herbs that make up Volumil’s proprietary blend, they primarily include:

Rhodiola Rosea

Also referred to as the “golden root”, Rhodiola Rosea has been utilized in traditional medicine due to its adaptogenic nature. Namely, it has been used to promote overall physical and mental health. Speaking of mental health, this ingredient is shown to reduce stress, reduce exhaustion, and boost cognitive function.

Lutein 5%

Lutein is a type of antioxidant that is intended to support one’s vision, heart, lungs and skin health among others. In terms of Volumil, this component can help to neutralize free radicals and lower inflammation and stress so that one’s brain health can be maximized.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a popular herb with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties popularly known in Ayurveda. As far as its benefits go, it might reduce fatigue, stress, and anxiety among other symptoms linked to certain mental illnesses. It also serves as a potent nerve tonic that can develop mental stamina.

Chamomile

Chamomile is generally accepted as a sleep aid. Principally, it has been linked to reduced stress, bettered sleep, and immunity to name a few.

Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)

GABA is known as a crucial chemical messenger or inhibitory neurotransmitter that allegedly supports the brain. Its main role is to block certain parts of the central nervous system linked to anxiety, stress, and mood swings.

Other ingredients include passionflower (to potentially relieve insomnia and anxiety), valerian (can reduce anxiety and stress and may go as far as promoting restful sleep), L-theanine (advanced mental focus, sleep, immunity, and relaxation) , oat straw (can relieve stress, anxiety and depression), Mucuna pruriens (can improve mood and focus levels), St John’s Wart (some evidence suggests that it is effective for mild to moderate depression), hops (carries anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to reduce stress and anxiety) and Griffonia simplicifolia (contains 5-HTP to rid one of depression-related symptoms).

How much does Volumil cost?

Each bottle contains a total of 30 capsules, which is sure to last one month. Since Volumil can take close to 6 months for the full effects to kick in, bulk purchases are currently being offered at a cheaper price per unit.

Specifically:

1 bottle of Volumil: $69 each

3 bottles of Volumil: $177 (or $59 each)

6 bottles of Volumil: $294 (or $49 each)

Bear in mind that U.S. orders have no shipping and handling fees, while international orders are likely to incur an additional $15.95.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

How should Volumil be taken?

As per the supplement facts on their official website, adults are recommended to take one capsule a day first thing in the morning. For those who are taking any medication, it is ideal to consult with a physician prior to use. While there have not been any reported cases on any interference of medication, it is ideal to take precautionary measures to remain safe. Finally, individuals are also recommended to refrain from exceeding the suggested doses.

Who is likely to benefit from Volumil?

According to the claims made, Volumil is deemed effective regardless of one’s age and the severity of one’s hearing loss. In terms of hearing, it might support damages caused by accidents or simply because of aging. At the time of writing, there are allegedly no side effects, implications, or any dietary restrictions.

What is the best way to store Volumil?

To preserve the nutrients found in the Volumil formula, it should be stored in a cool dry place below 30°C.

Is Volumil backed by a refund policy?

Yes, Volumil is currently protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked. In the event that one finds Volumil as being completely ineffective for their respective needs, customer service should to contacted to figure out the initial steps to getting compensated. For now, one’s best bet would be to give one of the following a try:

Email: support@volumil.com.

Website: fill out a form here.

Return Address: 37 Inverness Drive E Ste 100 Englewood, CO 80112

Final Verdict

Volumil is promoted as an anti-hearing loss supplement, but based on the ingredients list, it might be implicitly targeting the issue at hand. Precisely, this formula appears to address poor nerve and cell health due to the dangers of ABP neurotoxin. By creating balance among the ABP proteins, cells and the auditory nerves are said to be uplifted, which might lead to a healthy brain. A healthy brain then implies better connections with hearing because of the strengthened hair cells in the cochlea.

That said, the formula itself seems rather feeble because the vitamins and minerals found per serving are well under what individuals should be taking per day. Hence, taking this supplement alone might not suffice. In addition, we are not told exactly how much of each ingredient is found in the proprietary blend, nor is the amount of the proprietary blend explicitly stated anywhere. For these reasons, the prices cannot be justified. Ultimately, individuals should get in touch with customer service with all their concerns prior to purchasing Volumil. To check out what Dr. John Miller has to say regarding Volumil, click here.﻿﻿

