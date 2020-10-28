SCL Health Has Received Brandon Hall Groups Organizational Excellence Certification for Learning and Development

Organizational Excellence Program Certification is the pinnacle of achievement and a global validation by BHG of an HCM organization’s efforts to empower excellence in Human Capital Management.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group has announced that SCL Health’s Enterprise Learning & Personal Development team has been certified Silver through our Organizational Excellence Certification Program.

The Organizational Excellence Certification Program is a rigorous certification process that our clients undergo to be considered an industry leader in Learning and Development. The certification process was created leveraging Brandon Hall Group’s over 25 years of research into the best and next practices of human capital management organizations around the world. An organization that has qualified to go through the certification process, has won at least one award in the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award Program and is part of our membership community.

Brandon Hall Group congratulates SCL Health’s accomplishment in reaching this level of recognition in Learning and Development.

“The Enterprise Learning & Personal Development group has become strategic enablers to the business solutions by blending aspects of traditional instructional delivery with modern technological enablers”, says Michael Rochelle, Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst.

Receiving this award positions SCL Health at the center of excellence within Brandon Hall Group’s worldwide organizational community.

“This certification reinforces SCL Health’s relentless commitment to bringing best-in-class learning and development experiences to our employees,” said Andrew Lawrence, Vice President of Enterprise Learning & Personal Development, SCL Health. “Our team works tirelessly to nurture skills and unleash human potential, and this certification and partnership with the Brandon Hall Group positions only strengthens these efforts.”

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

About SCL Health

SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, our $2.6 billion health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, more than 100 physician clinics, and home health, hospice, mental health and safety-net services primarily in Colorado, Montana & Kansas. We relentlessly focus on delivering safe, high-quality, effective care to every patient, every time, everywhere. In 2017, SCL Health invested $259 million in community benefit—10 cents of every dollar we earn—to support health improvement in our communities. To learn more about SCL Health, visit www.sclhealth.org.

