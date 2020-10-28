ASA Insurance Offers Advice for Obtaining Learner Permits in Utah
They outline some of the information shared by the website for the Utah Department of Public Safety. They explain that in Utah, you must be at least 15 years old to obtain a learner permit. When you get your permit before you’re 17, you must hold your learner permit for six (6) months before being able to apply for a Utah driver license. But if a driver turns 18 during the holding period, they can apply for their driver license when they turn 18.
They also answer questions about learner permits obtained in other states. According to the website, “Learner permits issued from a state other than Utah that are equivalent to the Utah learner permit can be used to meet the six (6) month learner permit holding requirement.”
Among the questions on car insurance in Salt Lake City they get the most is about adding a teenage driver to an existing policy. ASA Insurance explains that once your teen has their learner permit, it’s time to give your insurance company a call before you let them operate your vehicle. In many cases, your coverage will automatically extend to your child, but it’s important to make sure first. If there are any gaps in your coverage, you risk paying substantial costs out of pocket in the event of an accident or another incident.
Even if your policy does extend to your newly permitted teen, it’s a good time to review your coverage. You and your policy could be liable for any damages if your child is in an accident. They explain the importance of asking yourself if you have enough coverage in place.
To help make sure you have the best kind of coverage and enough of it in place, ASA Insurance encourages you to give your insurance company in Salt Lake City a call.
