Vincit Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Orange County for Third Year Running

Vincit has been selected by the Orange County Business Journal as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Orange County. This is the third year in a row Vincit has been honored.

This county-wide awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California; benefiting the county's economy, its workforce, and businesses.

“We are very proud to have created a thriving work culture that allows employees to develop new skills, feel engaged, and have the autonomy to design their own paths,” said Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit USA. “It has been an especially challenging year for the world, but we are fortunate to have a phenomenal team of talented and resilient employees that continues to contribute to our company’s growth and success.”

Organizations from across the county entered a two-part process that evaluated each employer’s work policies, practices, and demographics. Anonymous employee surveys measured experience and overall satisfaction to determine the top organizations and their final ranking.

Among the 100 finalists that were honored, Vincit placed #39 in the small employer category. The results were published in the October 26, 2020 issue of the Orange County Business Journal.

Vincit is a software development and design company based in Irvine and Palo Alto, California, and Tampere, Helsinki, Oulu and Turku, Finland. Founded in 2007, Vincit currently employs more than 450 professionals. Ranked first in Europe in the Great Place to Work study, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is listed on the Nasdaq OMX First North market. www.vincit.com