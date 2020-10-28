LM Intends to Maintain Status as a High Performing Organization

Shortly after the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Legacy Management (LM) was established in 2003, it conducted a comprehensive review of its mission and structure using techniques in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Circular A-76 and high performing organization (HPO) principles. The review resulted in a more streamlined organization in terms of staff and office locations, new expertise to accomplish a well-defined mission, and stronger internal controls. Accordingly, OMB designated LM an HPO in 2007. LM subsequently developed and submitted HPO plans in 2012 and 2017. While OMB no longer has a formal HPO designation, LM has continued to see significant advantages in using the HPO tools.

Learn more in LM’s latest High Performing Organization Plan, which summarizes the office’s performance alongside HPO goals for fiscal years 2017-2020 and covers goals and milestones that LM will pursue as an HPO for fiscal years 2021-2025.