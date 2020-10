Iran: On Anniversary of November 2019 Uprising, defiant youth target center for issuing prison and flogging sentences

Karaj - Beheshti Judicial Complex

PARIS, FRANCE, October 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the early hours of Tuesday, October 27, 2020, defiant youth targeted Beheshti Judicial Complex in Karaj and torched its entrance. The Complex is responsible for issuing all death , flogging, and long-term prison sentences against the people and youth detained in Karaj during the November 2019 uprising. The so-called Revolutionary Court is also located at this Complex.The people in Karaj enthusiastically welcomed the targeting of this Complex, which occurred despite the pervasive security situation.Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran October 27, 2020

