Iran: On Anniversary of November 2019 Uprising, defiant youth target center for issuing prison and flogging sentences

PARIS, FRANCE, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of Tuesday, October 27, 2020, defiant youth targeted Beheshti Judicial Complex in Karaj and torched its entrance.

The Complex is responsible for issuing all death, flogging, and long-term prison sentences against the people and youth detained in Karaj during the November 2019 uprising. The so-called Revolutionary Court is also located at this Complex.

The people in Karaj enthusiastically welcomed the targeting of this Complex, which occurred despite the pervasive security situation.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
October 27, 2020

Beheshti Judicial Complex in Karaj, center for issuing prison and flogging sentences was targeted

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

