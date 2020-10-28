Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD Seeks Consumer Input Regarding Internet Needs and Speed during COVID-19 Pandemic

The Department of Public Service wants to know how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Vermonters’ Internet and telecommunications needs.

The Department is asking residents and businesses for information about their usage of and need for Internet and telecommunications services via two important surveys. The surveys are designed to gather information to help the State develop strategies to close gaps in broadband availability and capacity that were created, or accentuated, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NOTE: PLEASE COMPLETE THE SURVEYS BY NOVEMBER 2, 2020.

Additionally, the Department wants to know about Vermonters’ real-time Internet speeds by taking a speed test.

For more information, please see the Department’s Report Your Internet Need and Speed during the COVID-19 Pandemic webpage

PSD Seeks Consumer Input Regarding Internet Needs and Speed during COVID-19 Pandemic

