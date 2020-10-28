Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,736,499) deaths (41,791), and recoveries (1,423,342)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,736,499) deaths (41,791), and recoveries (1,423,342) by region:
Central (60,079 cases; 1,134 deaths; 53,165 recoveries): Burundi (558; 1; 511), Cameroon (21,793; 426; 20,117), CAR (4,863; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,460; 96; 1,290), Congo (5,253; 92; 4,400), DRC (11,191; 305; 10,509), Equatorial Guinea (5,083; 83; 4,964), Gabon (8,937; 54; 8,548), Sao Tome & Principe (941; 15; 902).
Eastern (206,925; 3,857; 131,992): Comoros (517; 7; 494), Djibouti (5,544; 61; 5,421), Eritrea (461; 0; 405), Ethiopia (94,218; 1,445; 48,968), Kenya (50,833; 934; 34,832), Madagascar (16,968; 244; 16,301), Mauritius (439; 10; 389), Rwanda (5,084; 35; 4,851), Seychelles (153; 0; 149), Somalia (3,941; 104; 3,185), South Sudan (2,883; 56; 2,655), Sudan (13,747; 837; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (11,621; 103; 7,400).
Northern (485,398; 13,558; 351,937): Algeria (56,706; 1,931; 39,444), Egypt (106,877; 6,222; 99,084), Libya (57,975; 812; 32,253), Mauritania (7,680; 163; 7,392), Morocco (203,733; 3,445; 168,706), Tunisia (52,399; 983; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (795,931; 20,499; 711,161): Angola (9,871; 271; 3,647), Botswana (4,930; 21; 4,438), Eswatini (5,875; 116; 5,524), Lesotho (1,947; 43; 975), Malawi (5,897; 183; 5,299), Mozambique (12,273; 89; 9,282), Namibia (12,729; 133; 10,878), South Africa (717,851; 19,053; 647,833), Zambia (16,243; 348; 15,481), Zimbabwe (8,315; 242; 7,804).
Western (188,166, 2,743; 175,087): Benin (2,557, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,466; 67; 2,181), Cape Verde (8,472; 94; 7,599), Côte d'Ivoire (20,488; 122; 20,229), Gambia (3,660; 119; 2,660), Ghana (47,775; 316; 46,971), Guinea (11,819; 71; 10,505), Guinea-Bissau (2,403; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,419; 82; 1,278), Mali (3,515; 136; 2,665), Niger (1,218; 69; 1,132), Nigeria (62,224; 1,135; 57,916), Senegal (15,571; 322; 14,437), Sierra Leone (2,350; 74; 1,790), Togo (2,229; 54; 1,612).
