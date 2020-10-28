TELUS and Calm sign global-first agreement to deliver content for better mental health through a TV service

TELUS’ Healthy Living Network on Optik TV and Pik TV is the first TV service in Canada to offer Calm content On Demand to help customers stress less, sleep better, and live healthier

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strengthening its commitment to improving the health of all Canadians, TELUS today announced a global-first agreement with Calm, the award-winning mental fitness app, to bring sleep, meditation and relaxation content into the homes of Optik TV and Pik TV customers, through the TELUS Healthy Living Network (R).



This collaboration is the first of its kind for Calm and will enable TELUS to provide mental health resources to Canadians of all ages as they deal with the stresses brought on by life during the COVID-19 pandemic. The content, which is free for all Optik TV and Pik TV subscribers, includes guided meditations, breathing exercises, and Calm’s Sleep StoriesTM, bedtime stories for grown ups.

“At TELUS, we know how critical good mental health is to overall well-being and we remain committed to empowering our customers to make their health a priority with access to the right tools, information and support,” said Juggy Sihota, vice president Consumer Health, TELUS. “Together with Calm, we have now made valuable mental health resources easily accessible from the safety and comfort of home and on TV at a time we know so many Canadian families can benefit from this type of support, today and into the future.”

By partnering with Calm, TELUS is once again stepping up to support Canadians, and there couldn’t be a better time. With more than 90 million app downloads, Calm is the number one mental fitness app helping users sleep more, stress less, and live better.

“In addition to the significant and sustained toll that COVID-19 has had on the physical health of thousands of Canadians, it has also had serious and far reaching consequences for our mental health,” said Dr. Diane McIntosh, Chief Neuroscience Officer, TELUS. “With this pandemic comes unexpected and unpredictable change, so it’s vital that we look after ourselves and each other. This partnership is another way for TELUS to provide its customers with access to wellness tools, when and where they need them most.”

Since March, individuals and families across Canada have had to adapt to increased physical and social isolation, economic downturn, and changing expectations at school, work, and home. As Canada is in the second wave of COVID-19, many are very concerned about the challenges ahead. Nearly twenty-five percent of Canadians reported being very or extremely stressed about the pandemic, according to an Angus Reid poll conducted last month. As people look for ways to adapt to these new stresses, proactive mental healthcare is more important than ever.

About Calm

Calm is the #1 app for mental fitness, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in six languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. Apple’s 2017 iPhone App of the Year and one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020, Calm boasts over 90 million downloads to date, averaging 100,000 new users daily. For more information, please visit www.calm.com.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @ TELUSNews on Twitter, and @ Darren_Entwistle on Instagram and LinkedIn .

