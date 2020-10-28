UNICOM Engineering Named OEM Solutions Partner of the Year

Validating UNICOM Engineering’s Contribution to the Dell Technologies OEM Solutions Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering, a leading OEM engineering, and system integration partner, is proud to announce it has received the 2020 Americas Dell Technologies OEM Solutions Partner of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. In addition, UNICOM Engineering was awarded the President’s Circle designation for achieving extraordinary results and growth within the Dell Technologies Partner Program.



For outstanding achievement as measured across various categories, UNICOM Engineering was recognized for its storage growth, revenue, product and service knowledge, and a strong commitment to the partnership at every level. Building on the momentum of the previous year, UNICOM Engineering leveraged deep technical expertise and a flexible engagement model to deliver business value to customers alongside Dell Technologies OEM Solutions.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive recognition at this level for our unique capabilities and contribution to the Dell Technologies OEM Solutions ecosystem,” said Rusty Cone, General Manager of UNICOM Engineering. “Together, we enable our customers to accelerate their growth and deliver innovative solutions that enrich lives and satisfy critical needs, which has never been as important as it is today. On behalf of our entire team, we thank Dell Technologies for the honor of these awards.”

As a long-standing Dell Technologies Titanium OEM Partner, UNICOM Engineering has a history of providing complementary yet unique services on Dell Technologies products. Deep engineering and technical expertise throughout the organization provide the necessary capabilities to launch and sustain customer solutions across their lifecycle. Along with a flexible engagement model that cost-effectively adjusts to support changing customer and market demands. All built on a foundation of quality and proven, process-driven manufacturing delivered on a global scale.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of server-based application platforms, storage solutions, and lifecycle support services for software developers, OEMs, and enterprises worldwide. Through its expertise and comprehensive suite of design engineering, system integration, global logistics, trade compliance, support, and business analytics services, UNICOM Engineering is redefining application deployment solutions to provide customers with a sustainable competitive advantage. More than two decades of appliance innovation and strong technology partnerships make UNICOM Engineering one of the most trusted deployment partners in the industry. Founded in 1997, UNICOM Engineering is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, with facilities in Plano, Texas, and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit https://www.unicomengineering.com/.

For additional information:

Lisa Ryan

972-633-3491

Lisa.ryan@unicomengineering.com

UNICOM Engineering and the UNICOM Engineering logo are trademarks of UNICOM Engineering, Inc. Dell, EMC, and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Technologies Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other names, brands, and trademarks are the property of their respective holders.