Gateway Launches Public Relations Practice

Strategic Move Positions Gateway as a Comprehensive Communications Firm for Public and Private Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Investor Relations (Gateway), a 21-year-old leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, has launched a public relations division and has appointed former Waste Management Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Andy Izquierdo to lead the new practice.



The Gateway PR offering will be an integrated strategic communications program, designed to provide best-in-class internal and external communications counsel to Gateway’s new and existing clients, both public and private.

The new practice will offer a full suite of integrated communications support:

Media Relations

Crisis and Issues Management

Social Media Management

Thought Leadership Counsel

Executive Media/Presentation Training

Internal Communications and Employee Engagement

Strategic Event Support

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Social Impact Communications

“Throughout our firm’s history, we’ve taken great pride in being specialists within the investor relations field, focusing on providing bespoke solutions for our clients,” said Scott Liolios, Gateway Founder and President. “Our aim with this new practice is to provide private and public companies with a fully integrated communications program that effectively speaks to all stakeholders with a complete unity of message. We are now positioned to be that world-class, one-stop-shop for strategic communications that our clients have been seeking.”

As Gateway’s new managing director of public relations, Izquierdo brings with him more than 20 years of communications and public affairs experience. In addition to his most recent role at Waste Management, Izquierdo has held a number of communications leadership positions, including senior roles at Bank of America, PetSmart, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, and Yum! Brands.

Izquierdo has an extensive background in both external and internal communications as well as government affairs, ESG communications, and equity and inclusion. Izquierdo began his communications career as a television writer and reporter. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland where he received degrees in broadcast journalism and anthropology.

“Gateway clients represent a variety of industries and have a broad set of communications needs,” added Liolios. “We sought a leader who could come in and provide high-level strategic counsel to a wide range of companies. Andy possesses the ideal background and skillset to grow this practice at Gateway. His rich and diverse experience will be a tremendous asset as we launch this new division, taking our firm and clients to the next level.”

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, Gateway has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

