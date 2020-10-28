Swift Navigation’s Production-Grade SSR Service is Now Available Across Two Continents

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for mass-market applications in autonomous vehicles, mobile and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its production-grade SSR (State Space Representation) service is available across Swift’s extensive coverage areas.



SSR is a bandwidth-efficient format to deliver GNSS corrections to mass-market applications at unprecedented scale—ideal for automotive and mobile customers. As a new option for corrections delivery available as part of Swift’s Skylark ™ precise positioning service, SSR delivers seamless and homogeneous accuracy throughout a coverage area. To date, Skylark delivered corrections in OSR (Observation State Representation) format for compatibility with legacy equipment but with the introduction of SSR, the power of Swift’s cloud error modelling is now available in its native format. SSR provides users with much finer-grained information about GNSS error sources. SSR divides the coverage region into a series of “tiles” which can be broadcast to all users within that tile, enhancing scalability and minimizing bandwidth while maintaining the utmost security and privacy.

With the capacity to reach millions of connected devices in markets such as mobile and automotive, it is critical to provide both a scalable and secure solution. Swift’s Skylark can deliver bulk corrections data to enterprise customers’ backend for distribution, putting the customer in control of their own users’ privacy and security. Swift’s enterprise-reference architecture code equips customers with the SSR Tile Distribution Server software that provides a seamless integration path to incorporate SSR corrections into their own cloud or on-premise solution.

Swift’s SSR solution is also based on the industry’s first truly open standard from 3GPP . The significance of utilizing the first—and only independently-governed—SSR positioning standard available today from the 3GPP standards body is that it meets the interoperability requirements demanded by mass-market mobile and automotive applications.

“The team at Swift is excited to bring its production-grade, standards-based SSR service to market,” shares Fergus Noble, CTO at Swift Navigation. “The ability to deploy SSR to users in a scalable way, while maintaining privacy, makes it possible for automotive, cellular and IoT mass-market customers to integrate precise positioning into their service offering.”

Skylark is currently available for integration into wide-area, high-precision positioning applications across the continental United States and Europe and is available in the countries of Japan, South Korea and Australia, with plans underway to expand globally. Skylark is an ever-expanding service and is scalable to service millions of users. All eligible Skylark subscribers begin with a free trial or pilot program. To learn more visit swiftnav.com/skylark .

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation provides precise positioning solutions for automotive, autonomous vehicle, mobile and mass-market applications. What began as the GNSS industry’s first low-cost, high-accuracy, real-time kinematic (RTK) receiver has evolved into a Swift Navigation ecosystem of positioning solutions for autonomous applications. From the nationwide GNSS corrections delivered from the cloud by the Skylark™ precise positioning service, the hardware-independent, integrated software solution that is the Starling® positioning engine to the centimeter-level accurate Piksi® Multi and ruggedized Duro® and Duro Inertial RTK receivers, Swift Navigation is enabling a future of autonomous vehicles to navigate and understand the world. Learn more online at swiftnav.com, follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

Press Contact:

Swift Navigation

press@swiftnav.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3bb746f-33ca-454e-a1a9-765acfe8438e