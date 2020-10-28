One Inc Announces Partnership with Majesco

New One Inc Online Payment App now available on Majesco Digital1st® EcoExchange

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, today announced the company has recently entered a partnership agreement with Majesco, a global provider of core insurance software, consulting, and services for insurance business transformation, as a new partner and app on the Majesco Digital1st® EcoExchange.



As a partner, One Inc’s digital payments platform seamlessly integrates into the Majesco P&C Core Suite, as well as Majesco Digital1st® Insurance, providing a full-stack, inbound-outbound payment processing solution for Majesco customers. Using the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, insurers gain the ability to accept payments via multiple methods and channels, while communicating with policyholders through mobile, SMS text, email, phone, IVR, web, and social media channels. For disbursements, One Inc’s ClaimsPay integrates directly into Majesco’s Claims for P&C and enables single- and multi-party disbursements, including payments to homeowners and morgagees, lienholders, and vendors.

“One Inc is an important partner for us, and we’re already working with several common customers to optimize integration,” said Manish Shah, president and chief product offcier at Majesco. “Insurers count on us to deliver innovative solutions that facilitate business growth and digital transformation at speed and scale, and we’re confident our customers will benefit from the One Inc Digital Payments Platform via their new app in our Digital1st® EcoExchange that can be used with our P&C Core suite and Digital1st® platform.”

Majesco serves over 200 insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and managing general agencies (MGAs) throughout the insurance industry. The company’s cloud-based platform – including CloudInsurer® P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims) and CloudInsurer® L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims) – is designed to help insurers optimize business operations and deliver a modern, engaging customer experience. Majesco’s API-enabled solutions open up growth opportunities for insurance companies across all lines of business by providing the power, flexibility, and speed necessary to compete in today’s marketplace.

“We are proud to join Majesco’s collaborative partner ecosystem,” said Christopher W. Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. “We’ve had great success integrating with the Majesco CloudInsurer platform in live insurer environments and look forward to helping our mutual customers future-proof their businesses with powerful digital payment solutions moving forward.”

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About Majesco

Majesco provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 200 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer® P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer® LifePlus Solutions (AdminPlus, AdvicePlus, IllustratePlus, DistributionPlus); CloudInsurer® L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); L&A Insurance Data & Analytics Platform, Digital1st® Insurance with Digital1st® Engagement, Digital1st® EcoExchange and Digital1st® Platform – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597