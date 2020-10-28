DOE Extends Additional LNG Export Authorizations Through 2050

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) extended the terms of three long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorizations through 2050. Today’s actions follow seven LNG export term extensions issued last week pursuant to an export term policy statement DOE finalized in July.

DOE has received a strong positive response to the term extension policy, and has now granted ten applications for LNG export term extensions through 2050.

The term extensions issued today include Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG export terminals, operating in Louisiana and Texas, respectively, and Sempra Energy’s Port Arthur LNG project proposed for Port Arthur, Texas. These issuances extend each project’s long-term LNG export authorization to both free trade and non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries through December 31, 2050.

“The Trump Administration understands the importance of securing American energy jobs and creating opportunities for growth in the energy sector,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “The development of natural gas in the United States provides tens of thousands of jobs and leads to the investment of tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure development. This policy will sustain these long-term benefits.”

The United States is among the top three global exporters of LNG, and its operating export capacity is expected to increase by more than 50% by the end of 2025.

“DOE’s extended export term policy provides assurances to industry and the millions of energy jobs that it supports, that this Administration values U.S. LNG as a reliable and abundant resource,” said Deputy Secretary Mark W. Menezes. “The continued success of U.S. LNG exports, especially for power production in European and Asian markets, is helping our friends and allies meet their global emissions reduction goals, while supporting U.S. energy sector workers and infrastructure investments across the country.”

Through the term extension applications granted today, long-term LNG export authorizations with export terms through 2050 are now held by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC, Cheniere Marketing, LLC and Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC, and Port Arthur LNG, LLC.

