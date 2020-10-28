Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,859 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (27 October 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 27 October 2020 confirm 146 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 11,767.

- 3 new COVID-19 deaths registered from Kampala. The total COVID-19 deaths are 106.

- Recoveries: 7,461

The breakdown of the new cases is:

146 contacts and alerts : Kampala (74), Kiryandongo (16), Gulu (11), Sironko (11), Mbale (7), Tororo (5), Wakiso (5), Busia (7), Soroti (3), Isingiro (2), Kabale (1), Kasese (1), Luwero (1) and Mukono (2).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (27 October 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.