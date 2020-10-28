Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (27 October 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 27 October 2020 confirm 146 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 11,767.

- 3 new COVID-19 deaths registered from Kampala. The total COVID-19 deaths are 106.

- Recoveries: 7,461

The breakdown of the new cases is:

146 contacts and alerts : Kampala (74), Kiryandongo (16), Gulu (11), Sironko (11), Mbale (7), Tororo (5), Wakiso (5), Busia (7), Soroti (3), Isingiro (2), Kabale (1), Kasese (1), Luwero (1) and Mukono (2).