Atlantic Capital named 2020 Best Banks to Work For

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020.



The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

“One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth,” said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

Atlantic Capital President and CEO Doug Williams said, “Hardship in life highlights and strengthens character. The pandemic has highlighted and strengthened the collective character of Atlantic Capital. We will emerge from this time of difficulty stronger, better, and more effective in our noble purpose to fuel prosperity.”

“This year has presented personal and professional challenges that many have never experienced in our lifetime. Being selected this year by American Banker as a 2020 Best Bank to Work For is especially meaningful for all of us at Atlantic Capital,” remarked Chief Human Resources Officer Annette Rollins. “We are so thankful for our incredibly talented teammates, and we continue to be inspired by their resiliency and care as they support our clients and each other.”

To go directly to a full list of this year’s winning banks, click here.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com or contact Gabriela Marushak at 717-323-5217.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.9 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Investor Relations:

Patrick T. Oakes

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050

Corporate Communications:

Ashley C. Carson

Executive Vice President

Corporate and Community Affairs

Email: Ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com

Phone: 404.995.6050