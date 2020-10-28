More Than 100 Speakers Present at Whole Plant Expo

Whole Plant Expo delivers the most comprehensive examination of medical cannabis and hemp with seven conference tracks, digital exhibit halls, professional education, networking events and more

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Plant Expo™ (www.wholeplantexpo.com) today previewed the second half of this groundbreaking online event. More than 100 expert speakers – including the biggest names in medical cannabis and hemp – have come together in one expansive conference. With so many experts speaking on a diverse array of topics, there is important information for everyone, from the canna-curious newbie to the cannabinoid scientist. Tickets range from $29 for patients and caregivers to $179 for professionals and can be purchased at EventHi (https://wpe20.co/tickets).



48 speakers presented during the first half of the all on-demand conference, introducing the endocannabinoid system (ECS), medical cannabis concepts, and considerations for product formulation and manufacturing. The second half of Whole Plant Expo begins November 2nd and explores specific therapeutic cannabis applications, public policy, big data, new markets, and even psychedelics. Whole Plant Expo runs online from October 1 through December 4, with a dynamic program showcasing new content and live activities every week.

Heard in the Lounge

Messages posted in the online lounge highlighted the excitement among attendees:

“Congratulations to the entire #WholePlantExpo. This is amazing and so exciting for the industry. It looks incredible and so organized. Great job!”

– Jamie Hadfield, RN

“I can't imagine the work that went into creating this. Congratulations on an incredible event!”

– Stanley Penkin

“What a great conference. It has been a complete pleasure working with the Whole Plant Expo Team. I am thrilled and honored to be a part of this great event and can't wait to start learning. Thank you!!”

– Sarah Clark

“All set for this most extensive conference ever, in my experience.”

– Sean Mccooe

“Love the platform and the content!”

– Charles Warner

The Whole Plant Expo Conference

Staged over four segments, and available exclusively on-demand, Whole Plant Expo is curated for key audiences: Patients and Caregivers, Medical Professionals, Researchers, Businesses, and Industry Professionals. The conference also includes a track produced by the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine (AJEM) featuring a cross section of medical cannabis authorities, from professional athletes who experience relief from cannabinoid treatments, to doctors who have studied the plant for decades, to subject matter experts in the fields of law, litigation, and reimbursement. The Whole Plant Access for Autism Conference on Cannabinoids and Autism runs alongside Whole Plant Expo as a separately ticketed add-on event.

As the conference moves into its second half, speakers will dive deeper into the science, medicine, and application of medical cannabis and hemp. Sessions added starting November 2 examine:

Cannabis therapies for autoimmune issues, chronic pain, neuropathic pain, cancer, autism, epilepsy, psychiatric disorders, skin disorders, and more

Cannabinoid products for sexual health and happiness

Medical cannabis for pets

The evolving political landscape

The use of big data for research and medicine

The emerging market for psychedelics

The Whole Plant Expo Digital Exhibit Hall

From mobile apps to cultivation technology to medical services, the Whole Plant Expo exhibit hall features nearly 100 businesses and organizations from a wide array of medical cannabis products and services. The consumer expo offers attendees a diverse selection of CBD and other cannabinoid products for purchase from dozens of brands including A.F.C - Advocates For Cannabis™, Aunt Zelda’s™, BAN Technologies CBD, Empower BodyCare™, and GoodFOR™.

Continuing Medical Education and Professional Development

A special pavilion sponsored by the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine includes access to accredited CME courses on endocannabinology and medical cannabis from multiple providers. Trade associations for medical professionals are also exhibiting at Whole Plant Expo, including the Association of Cannabis Specialists, Cannabis Nurses Network, and the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine.

Whole Plant Expo is educational and fun. In addition to being the largest medical cannabis conference yet produced, and the largest cannabis event of 2020, Whole Plant Expo provides opportunities for peers to meet and network, prizes for attendees, and the opportunity to join a growing community of medical cannabis and hemp professionals.

Press Pass Registration:

https://wholeplantexpo.com/media-registration/

About Whole Plant Expo™

Whole Plant Expo is an online medical cannabis ecosystem event featuring a comprehensive conference program, digital exhibit halls, topic-driven networking opportunities, and discussion forums. Beyond the conference, Whole Plant Expo is working with ecosystem partners to build a community of patients and caregivers, medical professionals, researchers, and industry professionals. Whole Plant Expo runs online from October 1 to December 4, 2020. For more information visit www.wholeplantexpo.com.

Whole Plant Expo is a trademark of Orevada Management, LLC.

Media Contact:

Stacy Sidline

pr@wholeplantexpo.com

(503) 989-5474

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25517ec0-efd9-4ec4-827f-256a3190f82f

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/700964ec-b08e-4369-a246-250c96301b31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1b2c91b-4bfa-47e4-93bf-333e0b41fa07

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7314517b-e701-4e2f-9d6e-28bf507b5ffa