BondWave Launches Effi for RIAs, Tailoring the Platform for Advisors

/EIN News/ -- WHEATON, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondWave, an affiliate of First Trust Portfolios and a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today the launch of Effi for RIAs, its newest offering designed to provide advisors with a cost-efficient option to customize and choose the tools they need to best service clients, attract new ones, and grow fixed income assets under management, while also significantly enhancing price discovery.



With Effi for RIAs, advisors are no longer limited to the basic analytics and monitoring solutions offered by their various clearing firms. The BondWave solution provides the benefit of aggregating assets across multiple custodians and leverages the modular architecture of BondWave’s Effi platform with unparalleled access to a one-stop shop for:

Analytics & Reporting : Effi’s robust suite of portfolio analytics and interactive and customizable reporting engine includes features such as book-of-business views, exposure analysis, shock analysis, amortization and accretion, and unrealized gain/loss.





: Effi’s robust suite of portfolio analytics and interactive and customizable reporting engine includes features such as book-of-business views, exposure analysis, shock analysis, amortization and accretion, and unrealized gain/loss. Monitoring : Effi’s Alerts tool provides access to over 250 different types of alerts and allows each user to customize their Alerts panel of bond events, cash flows, and price change.





: Effi’s Alerts tool provides access to over 250 different types of alerts and allows each user to customize their Alerts panel of bond events, cash flows, and price change. Price Discovery: Effi’s Market Calculator leverages the FINRA and MSRB regulatory prescribed “waterfall” process to provide up to eight benchmarks to support Best Execution and Fair Pricing.



“Given the uncertainty of the current economic climate and growing desire for customization, RIAs are seeking out robust yet affordable technology options to drive efficiencies to help strengthen and grow their client relationships,” said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave. “Effi for RIAs provides customizable, intuitive, interactive, and actionable dashboards helping advisors as they grow their client base and expand their AUM, and we could not be more excited and determined to help them get there.”

ABOUT BONDWAVE LLC

Founded in 2001, BondWave is a financial technology company specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of customers, from small independent RIAs to some of the largest broker-dealers and custody providers in the financial services industry. Traders, portfolio and asset managers, advisors and compliance professionals use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical compliance mandates.

Effi™, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions, including analytics and reporting, monitoring, trade opportunity mining, proposal generation, mark-up disclosure and oversight, best execution tools, and transaction cost analysis (TCA). BondWave leverages advanced data science and technologies to develop proprietary data that fuels our innovative solutions. We are agnostic to the liquidity pool or execution venue, so we can provide unbiased analytics that help our clients find the best bonds for their customers.

