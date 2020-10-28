Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (27 October 2020)
As at 27 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 8315 confirmed cases, including 7804 recoveries and 242 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
