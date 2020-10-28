Starr Insurance Renews Partnership with Georgia State’s Institute for Insight

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starr Insurance Companies, a global insurance and financial services organization, has renewed its partnership with the Institute for Insight, a unit of Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business that brings together students, faculty and strategic partners to jointly explore how emerging technologies can be leveraged to develop new business opportunities and innovative products and services.

“Starr Insurance Companies was an inaugural partner when we launched the Institute for Insight in 2016. They shared our dream of the positive impact the institute could have on Robinson and on our partners. Starr’s renewal of the relationship is testament to that value realized,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College. “We are enormously gratified by the relationship. It is rewarding to collaborate with industry leaders on solving problems to create value, advance knowledge and equip students with the skills they need to innovate in the digital era.”

“Starr is proud of our relationship with the Institute for Insight. The team of faculty and scientists have helped our business teams think through some challenging issues,” said Maurice R. Greenberg, Starr Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are impressed with the students who work on Starr projects, and we actively recruit students from Robinson’s analytics and information systems programs.”

The Institute for Insight develops and applies innovative methodologies and technologies to discover and develop decision-making models for business and society. Domain expertise among institute faculty span computer science, software engineering, data science and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines. Its STEM-designated Master of Science in Data Science and Analytics is ranked among the nation’s best by U.S News & World Report.

About Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business

Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 8th among accredited U.S. business colleges for graduate enrollment, according to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB). More Georgia executives hold advanced degrees from Robinson and Georgia State than any other U.S. institution. Learn more at www.robinson.gsu.edu.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

