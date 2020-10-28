Blood Plasma Derivatives Market To See Record Break Revenue $44.33 billion By 2023

High prevalence of different types of immunodeficiency disorders & hemophilia and upsurge in adoption of plasma derivative-based therapy have driven the growth of the market for blood plasma derivatives in the recent years.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood plasma derivatives market held $25.98 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $44.33 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Blood plasma is clear liquid component of blood in which red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets are suspended. It plays a vital role in maintaining proper pH balance in the body and transporting nutrients throughout the body. It is composed of more than 100 different proteins, including albumin, fibrinogen, immunoglobulins, protease inhibitors, and clotting factors. Plasma derivatives are products that are derived from blood plasma on fractionation, and are widely used to treat variety of diseases.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/656

The Immunoglobulin segment accounted for nearly half of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2023. This segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report also explores other types including Albumin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Hyperimmune globulins, and others.

Covid-19 scenario:

There has been cancellation of Blood plasma drives amid lockdown and implementation of social distancing rules has decreased the number of blood donors across the globe.

Governments have been appealing patients recovered from the Covid-19 to donate their plasma for infected patients.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global blood plasma derivatives market based on type, application, end-user,and region.

The global blood plasma derivatives market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region.

Base on type, the market is segmented into albumin, factor VIII, factor IX, immunoglobulin, hyperimmune globulin, and others. Immunoglobulin segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, albumin segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Base on application, the market is categorized into hemophilia, hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency diseases, von Willebrand's Disease (vWD), and other applications. Immunodeficiency diseases segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, whereas hemophilia segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Base on end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. Hospitals held the largest share of the market in 2016, whereas clinics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global blood plasma derivatives market in 2016, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the early approval of plasma derivatives products and large number of fractionation plants in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period, due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness towards plasma derivatives.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/656

Leading market players analyzed in the research Green Cross Corporation, SK Plasma Co. Ltd., Octapharma AG, Grifols, S.A., Biotest AG, Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Shire Plc., Baxter International Inc., LFB S.A., and CSL Limited.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Blood Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Brain Health Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research