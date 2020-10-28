ADX Labs Donates $75K to Great North Innocence Project

Minneapolis-based tech and entertainment company, ADX Labs, Inc., named Presenting Sponsor of the Great North Innocence Project (formerly the Innocence Project of Minnesota).

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADX Labs, Inc. was named the Presenting Sponsor 2020 of the Great North Innocence Project with their $75,000 donation to the organization. This is the fourth donation to Great North Innocence Project by ADX Labs since 2013. ADX Labs, Inc.’s founder and CEO Steven M. Renner and ADX’s charitable arm, the ADX Foundation, have been strong supporters of Great North Innocence Project’s mission to grant freedom to individuals who have been wrongfully convicted and imprisoned.



Formerly the Innocence Project of Minnesota, the non-profit announced their new name during the 2020 Benefit for Innocence held online on October 8th, 2020. The new name more accurately reflects the regional focus for the organization with cases in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Also announced in the Benefit was ADX Labs financial sponsorship. “We are so grateful for ADX’s incredible generosity. Steve Renner and his team at ADX are true believers in our work,” said Sara Jones, executive director of the Great North Innocence Project.

ADX’s 2020 grant to the Great North Innocence Project makes the ninth major donation by the ADX Foundation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous donations have included donations to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to fund development of COVID-19 candidate vaccines, to The Longfellow Business Association providing grants to businesses impacted in the civil unrest following George Floyd’s death, a generous donation Second Harvest Heartland for child hunger alleviation, as well as hunger alleviation in New York, and several pet welfare-related organizations.

While ADX was not unaffected by the pandemic, Renner saw the global health crisis as an opportunity to give back to the community. “Communities are going hungry; local businesses are suffering; people are struggling,” said Renner. “We believe in investing in the communities we serve,” he continued. While Minneapolis has seen a lot of difficulty this year, nothing is more pressing than issues of social justice. ADX’s sponsorship of the Great North Innocence Project furthers ADX’s commitment to strengthen communities and advocate for social justice.

About ADX Labs, Inc.



ADX Labs, Inc. (ADX) is a technology company focused on providing a range of innovative products and services for individuals, home-based businesses, and the small to medium enterprise market. It is the core company in a global group of technology, entertainment and services brands and businesses. ADX independently funds the ADX Foundation, a registered non-profit philanthropic organization which has invested in children, communities, and social justice since 2013. Learn more at http://adxlabs.com

About the Great North Innocence Project

The Great North Innocence Project works to free the wrongfully convicted and prevent future wrongful convictions from occurring in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information about the Great North Innocence Project, click here: https://www.greatnorthinnocenceproject.org/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91e7ef59-434d-4c87-a983-7a9e8ac58035

Media enquiries: Simon Cousins, scousins@adxnet.com