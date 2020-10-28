JHM Group with USD 180m annual turnover & Gold Class Tax Payer in India launches its Global Headquarter in Dubai

JHM Group, a specialist in Coal Trading, Aggregate & Agro Product Trading, Logistics of Heavy Machinery & Construction inaugurates its new headquarter in Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international expansion comes after a combined turnover of USD $ 180million through and plans to go beyond the borders of Asia.

JHM Group of Companies was established in 2007 with the formation of Bharat Marble & Sonar Bangla Hotel in Umarpur, Murshidabad. The company’s chairman, Mohammad Mehedi Hasan is one of the key mentors of the group, along with his brothers, Mohammad Humayan Kabir and Mohammed Jahangir Alam, who were instrumental in shaping JHM group into one of the top business empires in India and Bangladesh. Md. Mehedi Hasan holds a vast experience of over 14 years in business having core competency to judge and identify best opportunities that has firmly placed the company in top tier organizations.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the company's development and expedited its international expansion. "This unprecedented time has brought process resiliency and agility to the forefront in JHM Group," explains JHM Group’s Chairman Md. Mehedi Hasan. Values are kept at the topmost of what we do at JHM Group and "Honesty is our priority”.

Since its inception, JHM Group has focused on the coal import, rice, agro commodities, with state-of-the-art logistics and road construction. Over the years, JHM group has accumulated combined turnover of USD180m with establishment of 12th TPH 16th TPH Rice Plant and two-star export house. In Bangladesh, the group has established JHM International Limited with business in coal trading and real estate. Till date, the company has imported over one million ton of stone chips and 1.15 million tons of coal.

As part of Corporate Re-structuring and Branding of organization, JHM Group has partnered with Napollo Software Design LLC in UAE. Napollo Software Design is Head Quartered in New York USA with its Regional Head Office in Beautiful Business Bay area of Dubai.

JHM group has currently six enterprising companies, spread across various locations in India and growing further across UAE.

• JHM Import Export Pvt. Ltd with interests in international trading

• JHM Rice Mills Private Limited, consisting of 12 and 16 TPH rice mills that manufacturers Swarna Rice, Mini Kit Rice and Ratna Rice.

• JHM Logistics Private Limited with interests in logistics road construction business

• JHM Overseas Private Ltd with interests in export

• Collate Builders Pvt. Ltd with interests in civil construction

JHM Group has incorporated the head quarter in UAE under the name of JHM International DMCC in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) Dubai by putting honesty as their top priority in everything they do in all markets.

JHM Group of Companies

P2A - Armada 2, Unit No. 1507 Plot No. JLT-PH2 - Jumeirah Lakes Towers - Dubai

