Internationally Celebrated Magician to Make Hearse appear LIVE on Halloween at Ontario Haunted Hollows Scream Park

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- York Region’s “most intense, scariest haunted attraction” is about to get a whole lot scarier. It is billed as a place where you will “experience frightening events”- and their website says there’s something scary “coming around every twist and turn.”

They’re not joking. One of the frightening twists they’ve added - for the first time ever - will also leave viewers scratching their heads and wondering how they pulled off the spooky magic as a hearse will magically appear at Haunted Hollows Scream Park Halloween Morning between 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM.

The magically appearing hearse illusion will be filmed LIVE on location at 18444 Yonge St (5,712.98 mi), in East Gwillimbury, Ontario, however due to COVID-19 there is no viewing by the general public allowed.

And just how, exactly, will this be done?

Internationally renowned magician, Ryan Brown, isn’t telling - but he says you can see it all on his Youtube series, Reality Magic. Brown has had a lot more time than usual to put into the series - waiting out COVID-19 at home back in Canada after wowing audiences in Las Vegas in three successful tours of the American entertainment capital.

Brown, who has developed an impressive reputation on the global magic scene, is on a first name basis with some of the world’s biggest names in magic. In 2011, he attended the acclaimed McBride's Magic and Mystery school in Las Vegas. In 2017 he returned for some performances including this one at the prestigious Wonder Ground owned by Jeff McBride.

“On my third time going to Vegas, the dream of doing this became surreal,” says the celebrated young magician. “I was given tours of legendary show rooms, I met David Copperfield, I spent time learning from the masters and performed again on stage at Jeff McBride's Wonder Ground.”

In addition to the special event at Haunted Hollows on Halloween, Brown has been making impact behind the scenes and on comedy stages - and he hasn’t let CODID-19 cramp his style much. .

“I have been developing my career in magic and building props and fine tuning my techniques for an international magic competition qualification process. The competition is called FISM and is held every few years in different parts of the globe, sort of like the Olympics of magic. During covid I have worked online with several of the top magicians in the world to help bring magic to a whole new level.”

He has also been developing the YouTube channel. “Reality Magic started as a sort of idea of having a magic special type series on YouTube like the TV series Street Magic and how it inspired me growing up as a hobbyist. I have now been doing magic for 25 years - since I was 5 -and continue to develop my craft extensively everyday.”

