James Donahue Joins BankMobile as Chief Digital Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and among America’s largest mobile-first banks, has named James Donahue Chief Digital Officer. In his new role, Donahue will oversee all of BankMobile’s technology optimization strategies and digital initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Jamie to the BankMobile team,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder and CEO of BankMobile. “He brings a wealth of technology experience and will be instrumental in implementing our organization’s digital strategy and integrating digital into all aspects of our business.”

Donahue has 25 years of experience successfully creating, implementing and supporting the technological foundation for brokerage, banking, insurance and health companies and the financial services industry. He is adept at defining the ways in which technology can best promote an organization’s strategic vision and has successfully migrated critical workloads to the cloud for over 20 products and nearly 7,500 machines in four global regions.

Donahue has previously served as Vice President, Cloud Engineering with First Republic Bank; Global Head of Cloud Architecture, Engineering and Delivery at Finastra, Chief Information and Security Officer of Interactive Advisory Software; and as a technology consultant for Protivit. In addition to his tenure at these reputable banking and technology institutions, Donahue is recognized as a leader in cloud transformational business solutions to enterprise-wide technology initiatives.

“BankMobile has already transformed the digital banking landscape and I look forward to bringing creative solutions to further its dedication to innovation,” stated Donahue. “My expertise in cloud computing and platform modernization will seamlessly align with BankMobile to improve existing infrastructure and create new offerings based on customer satisfaction and safety.”

Donahue spent eight years in the United States Navy and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Workforce Development from Southern Illinois University and a Master’s degree in Information Resources Management from Central Michigan University.

