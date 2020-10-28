Web Application Firewall Market Expected to Reach $1.42 Billion by 2023: Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for cloud based solutions and stringent industry standards & regulations fuel the growth of the global web application firewall market. By end-users, the BFSI segment garnered the major share in 2016. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR by 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global web application firewall market was estimated at $426 million in 2016 and is expected to hit $1.42 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in demand for cloud based solutions and stringent industry standards & regulations fuel the growth of the global web application firewall market. On the other hand, lack of trained professionals restrains the growth to some extent. However, surge in expenditure on security programs is expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2759

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic has augmented the trend of remote working system.

This has led to surge in adoption of cloud based solutions. Accordingly, the demand for web application firewall, to establish a relatively secure barrier, has also increased.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Web Application Firewall Market

The global web application firewall market is analyzed across deployment, organization size, end-users, and region. Based on end-users, the BFSI segment contributed to $93 million in 2016 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2023. The segment and is expected to register the CAGR of 17.6% throughout the forecast period. The aerospace & defense segment, on the other hand, is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 21.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment generated the major share in 2016. Simultaneously, the on-premise segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.2%.from 2017 to 2023.

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2016 and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2023. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR till 2023. The other two regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2759

The key market players analyzed in the global web application firewall market report include Barracuda Networks, Inc., Radware Ltd, Citrix Systems, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Applicure Technologies Ltd., and Cloudflare, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

AMR also presents Avenue, an innovative subscription-based online report database. With Avenue, you can avail an online access to the entire library of syndicated reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and company profiles on more than 12,000 firms across 11 domains. This is a cost-effective model, tailored for entrepreneurs, investors, and students & researchers at universities. You can also request customizations, suggest new reports, and avail analyst support as per your requirements.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: