Applied Systems Releases Applied Benefits Designer 2020

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the release of Applied Benefits Designer 2020. The latest release of Applied Benefits Designer enables agents to further automate the modeling and comparing of benefit plan options through a tighter integration with Applied Epic and greater insights into plan differences, cost comparisons and fee options.

Key enhancements in the latest release of Applied Benefits Designer include:

Applied Epic Integration – Fully integrates Applied Benefits Designer with Applied Epic, allowing agents to automatically sync rate details, and insurer information between the two applications.

– Fully integrates Applied Benefits Designer with Applied Epic, allowing agents to automatically sync rate details, and insurer information between the two applications. Expanded Benefits Details for Medical & Prescription Drug Plans – Provides greater insight into medical and Rx plan differences such as out of network coverages, telemedicine, imaging and Rx out of pocket maximum.

– Provides greater insight into medical and Rx plan differences such as out of network coverages, telemedicine, imaging and Rx out of pocket maximum. New Reporting Capabilities – Delivers greater flexibility and customization when running comparison reports on benefit details and contribution analysis. Additionally, agents can view side-by-side premium and cost comparisons for individual employees on age rated plans.

– Delivers greater flexibility and customization when running comparison reports on benefit details and contribution analysis. Additionally, agents can view side-by-side premium and cost comparisons for individual employees on age rated plans. Quote Engine Enhancements – Allows agents to quickly run both age rated current and renewal options using one census.

– Allows agents to quickly run both age rated current and renewal options using one census. New Administrative Fee Options for Self-Funded Plans – Provides new monthly and annual administrative fee options for self-funded plans, as well as support for fee credits.

– Provides new monthly and annual administrative fee options for self-funded plans, as well as support for fee credits. Comprehensive HRA Administrative Cost Calculations – Delivers access to more comprehensive cost calculations with HRA administration costs in the budgeted and maximum costs for plans utilizing HRAs.

– Delivers access to more comprehensive cost calculations with HRA administration costs in the budgeted and maximum costs for plans utilizing HRAs. User Experience Enhancements – Allows agents to analyze plan options in real-time in a dashboard view. The percentage of employer cost differences compared to current is clearly illustrated through icons, eliminating the need to generate a report to access that information.

“As medical coverage and benefits plans become more complex, agents need technology to easily and accurately differentiate plans to simplify the advice and decision making process for clients,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied Benefits Designer further enables agents to deliver enhanced visibility into various plan options in real time, driving more efficiency, accuracy and the best plan options for customers.”

