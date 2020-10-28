ENT and Allergy Associates® Further Adds to its Physician Roster

Practice Welcomes Otolaryngologist Dr. Sayani Niyogi to its Woodbridge Office

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is fully committed to increasing the number of superb specialists on its roster as the clinical needs of its patients throughout New York and New Jersey continue to expand. ENTA is delighted to announce that Dr. Sayani Niyogi has agreed to join its Woodbridge, NJ office, located at 485 Route 1 South, Building B, Suite 350 as of February 1, 2021.

This follows on the heels of ENTA’s most recent announcement that it will be expanding the current Woodbridge, NJ clinical site, which is expected to be completed in the Fall, 2020. The office will include a total of 14 exam rooms, 2 audiology booths, and a full complement of Allergy treatment rooms for on-site testing and injections, and many other advantages.

Dr. Niyogi is a seasoned ENT who has been practicing in North Jersey for the past five years. Dr. Niyogi has experience in all routine ENT procedures, and will be seeing adult and pediatric patients. She graduated cum laude from Harvard University, earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, and completed her Internship and Chief Residency at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. Dr. Niyogi is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Otolaryngology, and a member of both the American Academy of Otolaryngology and the American Osteopathic Colleges of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology.

In Woodbridge, Dr. Niyogi will join a team of esteemed colleagues, including otolaryngologists Carl A. Mazzara, MD, Vishvesh M. Mehta, MD, FACS, Stuart Ort, MD, Deborah F. Rosin, MD, allergist Shaan M. Waqar, MD, and audiologists Anum Hassan, AuD, CCCA, and Deborah Himel, ScD, CCC-A.

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA commented, “We are extremely delighted Dr. Niyogi joined our Practice. She brings stellar credentials to our team in Woodbridge and her addition enhances the quality of care offered at our Woodbridge clinical site.”

Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA remarked, “It is always great to be able to find someone with Dr. Niyogi’s track record of patient-centric accomplishments, and it is exciting to be able to bring them on board. Dr. Niyogi is a highly qualified physician and brings additional, specialized expertise to our Practice. We welcome her with open arms.”

Dr. Vishvesh Mehta, ENTA partner, commented “The addition of Dr. Niyogi is valuable in so many ways, from her medical experience and expertise to her deep knowledge of the communities we serve. We are absolutely delighted she has chosen to join us.”

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 43 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

