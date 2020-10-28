Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Adds New Location in Camarillo

/EIN News/ -- Historic burger and wings brand makes debut in Camarillo

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and seven other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of a co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Camarillo, CA.

“While we have a high concentration of restaurants in the Southern California area, specifically Los Angeles, we see great value in continuing to develop an even greater presence within the area and are excited to continue our expansion further north into Ventura County,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “The demand is high for burgers and wings and we look forward to serving up our delicious food to the city of Camarillo.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. And at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili, jalapenos and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, IMPOSSIBLE™ burgers, turkeyburgers, chicken sandwiches, and hand scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of sauces including Scorchin’, Carolina Fire BBQ, Asian Sesame, Coconut Jerk, Honey Garlic, and Sweet Bourbon BBQ. All of Buffalo’s Express menu wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Camarillo Fatburger and Buffalo's Express is located at 740 E. Ventura Blvd #228 Camarillo, CA 93010 and will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11:00am – 7:00pm and Friday – Saturday 11:00am – 8:00pm. Extended Mall Holiday Hours will begin November 2nd and the location will be open Sunday – Thursday from 10:00am – 8:00pm and Friday – Saturday from 10:00am – 9:00pm.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com .

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 75 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.