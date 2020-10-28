Applied Systems Honored with Gold Award in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®

Awards recognize organizational performance and innovations across industries worldwide

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that the company has been recognized as the winner of a Gold award for Company of the Year in the Insurance category in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.

“We are honored to be recognized in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards,” said Taylor Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Applied Systems. “This Gold award further reflects Applied’s commitment to operational excellence and providing our customers with practical innovation that creates value both for their businesses and their customers.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About the Golden Bridge Awards

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com

About the SVUS Awards

SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com

