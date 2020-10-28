Announcing PubINDEX: Innovative Application Changes the Future of Indexing

Simplifying indexing by eliminating manual typing and reducing indexing time by 50% or more

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubHub Tech, a leading provider of productivity tools, today announces the launch of its indexing application, PubINDEX – a browser-based app made for the book publishing industry.

Traditionally, creating indexes for books has been a cumbersome, time-consuming process for professional indexers, authors and publishers. PubINDEX dramatically simplifies this process, virtually eliminating typing with its powerful drag-n-drop technology. Indexing time is reduced by 50% or more with modern, user-friendly features like term “driving”, reorganizing the index hierarchy, dynamic alphabetization, and creating see and see also entries on the fly with the click of a mouse and without any re-typing.

“PubINDEX is a huge step forward for indexers looking to move away from using printed pages or dueling screens to index. PubINDEX offers real-time, dynamic indexing with a clean layout and features that support collaboration, revisions, complex indexing, and remote work. I highly recommend it,” shares Sheila Hill, a professional indexer of 20 years and a PubINDEX user.

With PubINDEX, users create indexes directly within a “locked” Microsoft Word document. The manuscript is protected using PubLOCK™, a patent-pending technology that prevents inadvertent changes to the manuscript during the indexing process – a critical feature. Indexers no longer have to struggle with the hassle of creating indexes outside the manuscript in PDF, HTML, or XML environments.

“While technology keeps advancing in other industries, publishing, particularly in the book production space, still remains very manual and antiquated. At the same time, market dynamics are seriously depressing prices. The solution is to raise productivity. At PubHub Tech, we do this by developing technologies that strike the optimal balance between the processing power of the computer and the cognitive power of the human mind,” said Dr. Shashi Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of PubHub Tech. “After analyzing the pain points and the most time-consuming aspects of indexing, we developed PubINDEX, a user-centric tool for indexers and authors, as well as publishers,” added Gupta

PubINDEX is available in four licensing models: individual, professional, business and enterprise, allowing authors, indexers and publishers to choose the plan that best suits their needs. For more information, please visit www.pubsuite.tech/pubindex.

About PubHub Tech

PubHub Tech was founded in 2019 as an outgrowth of Apex CoVantage, a leading provider of prepress service with 30 years of experience to create modern, hi-tech technologies for the publishing space. Our current technology products, built by practitioners for practitioners, are:

PubSUITE : A portfolio of productivity tools for anyone producing documents, including book publishers, lawyers, proposal writers, etc. These applications are available individually and as a package, allowing publishers, indexers, authors, students, faculty and others to pick the individual apps that meet their needs.

: A portfolio of productivity tools for anyone producing documents, including book publishers, lawyers, proposal writers, etc. These applications are available individually and as a package, allowing publishers, indexers, authors, students, faculty and others to pick the individual apps that meet their needs. PubHub: An end-to-end book publishing platform that ensures the security and fidelity of manuscripts throughout the entire production process. Apex CoVantage currently utilizes the PubHub platform for its own clients. A licensable version will be available in the spring of 2021 to publishers and other prepress services providers.

Media Contact

Lauren Cozza

Uproar PR for PubHub Tech

lcozza@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233