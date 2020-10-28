NordPass password manager launches Data Breach Scanner

From now on, users will be alerted if their data has been compromised

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The password manager NordPass is introducing a new security tool — Data Breach Scanner . This feature will help users find out if their sensitive data has ever been leaked and appeared in data breaches.



Data Breach Scanner is a Premium feature that scans the web to see if the user’s data has been compromised in any breaches. Leaks and breaches do not necessarily leak all the information — it may have been only the username, password, IP address, or location. Data Breach Scanner will help identify which pieces of the user’s data might be vulnerable.

The tool will also present users with a list of websites that failed to guard their data when the breach happened, along with a short description of how it happened. It will also show a list of emails from the vault that have never been compromised to let users know they are safe and require no immediate action.

However, if any of the user’s accounts have been compromised, it’s advisable to at least change the passwords. In case it’s any other data, such as credit card details, it’s recommended to monitor the bank account balance for suspicious activity and contact the bank immediately if there is any.

This is not the only important security feature NordPass has launched recently. Last month, NordPass introduced Password Health , a feature that helps users identify vulnerable passwords. NordPass scans all passwords stored in the user’s vault and shows which accounts have passwords that need to be updated. Vulnerable passwords are then categorized into weak, reused, and old.

The password manager is now also available to business clients. Last month, the company launched the beta version of NordPass Business including the Admin Panel.

NordPass Premium is currently on sale — the 2-year plan is 70% off, and the 1-year plan is 60% off . The sale will be valid all throughout Cyber Month, from October 28 to December 1.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .