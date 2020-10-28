HP Advances Automation for Additive Manufacturing, Showcases New Platform Capabilities

Breakthroughs in Automation, Software, and Data Help Accelerate Journey to Digital Manufacturing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of Formnext Connect, HP announced significant advancements in the management and automation of complex 3D printing workflows and large-scale additive manufacturing fleets. HP unveiled a new software solution, the HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite, bringing increased productivity and efficiency as well as automation to additive build management for leading 3D printing processes. The company also introduced new digital HP 3D Factory Services to provide customers with facilities and equipment analysis, staffing and training, and help implement production processes. In addition, HP announced the new HP Automatic Unpacking Station, developed in partnership with Rösler Group’s AM Solutions, to enable greater automation for post processing, giving customers more efficiency across the entire additive manufacturing workflow.

“Automation, software, and data are key to delivering mass customization of parts and unlocking the full potential of large-scale additive manufacturing,” said Ramon Pastor, GM and Global Head of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP Inc. “We are committed to relentlessly improving our capabilities and helping customers optimize and automate workflows, enable compelling new applications, and produce sustainable, high quality parts at scale.”

Reimagining Digital Workflows With New HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite



HP’s new Universal Build Manager is a first of its kind solution which leverages proprietary HP software and data innovation, and the Dyndrite™ Accelerated Geometry Engine. The new additive manufacturing build manager takes advantage of the GPU-accelerated processing and Python scriptability inherent to Dyndrite’s engine. This combination enables customers to simplify and automate build preparation across their additive manufacturing technologies at supercharged speeds.

HP is committed to supporting multi-platform additive workflows across machine fleets, including HP Multi Jet Fusion, Binder Jetting (BJT), Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF), Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Selective Heat Sintering (SHS), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), High Speed Extrusion (HSE), Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Projector (DLP), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) and Composite-based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM).

The new solution has been designed to improve the additive technician’s efficiency, productivity, and quality, enabling mass-personalization, complex workflow automation, and scalability and extensibility in both manually driven and automated workflows.

“We are addressing software challenges in the additive industry that have prevented it from becoming mainstream and are providing capabilities to help customers accelerate the journey to digital manufacturing,” said Ryan Palmer, Global Head of Software, Data and Automation, HP Personalization & Industrial Business. “The new HP Universal Build Manager simplifies, automates, and delivers a digital-first approach to manufacturing. This solution will enable customers to explore new areas of complexity and value, push the boundaries of sustainable production, and automate critical steps in their digital workflow.”

Cobra Aero and Cobra Moto, a family of companies specializing in the design and manufacturing of propulsion systems for racing, fire fighting, aerospace, and surface and underwater vehicles, are deploying the new HP Universal Build Manager solution to simplify and automate workflows across HP Jet Fusion and Renishaw additive manufacturing systems.

“We are committed to producing the highest quality, most precise engine technology across all our businesses,” said Sean Hilbert, President, Cobra. “The demands on our teams are intense and highly complex. Our ability to deliver safe, top notch products relies on optimizing our systems for both productivity and reliability. We believe the new HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite will meet our needs, help us push limits and set the standard across our entire additive manufacturing processes.”

HP and Aconity3D, Aon3D, Aurora Labs, EOS, Essentium, ExOne, Open Additive, Photocentric, Plural AM, Renishaw, and SLM Solutions have committed to exploring ways for the HP Universal Build Manager to support their 3D print systems. Additionally, the open-architecture platform is designed to support interoperability with complementary solutions from leading independent software vendors (ISVs) including Ansys.

The new HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite includes:

Universal support for the most widely adopted additive processes

Support for industry standard CAD and vendor-neutral formats enabling CAD-to-print workflows for all major MCAD applications

High-performance GPU-accelerated geometry engine helping accelerate computational tasks such as support generation, slicing and tool pathing

Highly scalable architecture designed to support high-part density builds to optimize throughput and minimize cost

Powerful Python-based automation engine to capture expert knowledge, process definitions and the ability to streamline workflows and automate repetitive tasks in support of lights-out digital factory solutions

Extensible plug-in framework making the versatility and power of the HP Universal Build Manager platform accessible to every user, machine manufacturer, and software vendor, facilitating the creation of process specific solutions without having to share potentially sensitive IP

More information on the new HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite can be found here.

Digital Factory Services for Industrial Management and Quality at Scale

To assist in the design and implementation of digital factories featuring HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology, HP’s enhanced 3D Factory Services support the key processes necessary for successful industrial management and production of high-quality parts at scale. The services include offerings across facilities and equipment assessment, human capital planning and training, and design and implementation of production processes. Among the advanced digital services are HP 3D Application Programming Interface (API), HP 3D Process Control, and HP 3D Center.

HP is exposing the open HP 3D API to the industry’s premier software companies providing their customers who use HP’s 3D printing solutions with a robust, automated API for integrating data and streamlining workflows. Autonomous Manufacturing (AMFG), an industry leader in MES and workflow software, is enabling customers like Henkel to integrate the HP 3D API to help centralize end-to-end-workflows, provide real-time status of their HP Jet Fusion systems and receive critical alerts and information for more efficient processes and less downtime.

“Henkel aims to provide innovative solutions for Additive Manufacturing that are accelerated by reliable partners such as HP and AMFG,” said Chris Liddiard, Market Segment Head for Automotive and Industrial Parts, Adhesive Technologies Group, Henkel Corporation. “With the help of AMFG to connect to our global infrastructure of Application Centers using HP Jet Fusion printers, we are aiding in centralizing the end-to-end workflows, from initial request to final part production. Armed with this important data, Henkel can better understand and interpret data patterns related to machine utilization, failure rate, geometrical specifications and processing parameters, allowing us to provide better manufacturing services for our clients.”

New features in HP 3D Process Center and HP 3D Center will enable manufacturing-critical quality management capabilities for improved performance and repeatability, and greater predictability. Customers taking advantage of these offerings will be able to tune their HP 3D printing systems for high-repeatability of specific applications, implement industrial-level process and quality controls at scale, and improve sustainability with tracing of raw material and quality of recycled material.

Furthering End-to-End Automation With New Unpacking Station

HP is also introducing the new industrial-grade HP Automatic Unpacking Station, developed together with Rösler Group’s AM Solutions, a world leader in the equipment, process technologies, and consumables for the automated post-processing and surface finishing of 3D parts. It will help customers using HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 systems reduce costs, achieve greater build consistency, and enhance performance across workflows.



Initial customers include Weerg, a leading Italian parts producer who is pushing the boundaries of 3D industrial production with its fleet of HP Jet Fusion 5200 systems. “We are excited for the continued automation advancements from HP and its partners like AM Solutions,” said Matteo Rigamonti, Founder, Weerg. “As we expand our business and manage a growing fleet of HP Jet Fusion systems these enhanced capabilities are designed to help us meet customer demand, and improve our turnaround times for high volume production parts.”

HP and its customers and partners will be participating in a variety of Formnext Connect sessions taking place November 10-11, 2020, including:

Advancing Post-Processing Automation in Additive Manufacturing (November 10 at 10:30 a.m. Central European Time) featuring Virginia Palacios, Market Development Director, HP 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, Manuel Laux, Head of Digital Transformation, Rösler Group’s AM Solutions and Francesco Zanardo, Director, Weerg showcasing the benefits of the new HP Automatic Unpacking Station .

(November 10 at 10:30 a.m. Central European Time) featuring Virginia Palacios, Market Development Director, HP 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, Manuel Laux, Head of Digital Transformation, Rösler Group’s AM Solutions and Francesco Zanardo, Director, Weerg showcasing the benefits of the new HP Automatic Unpacking Station Automating Digital Workflows (November 10 at 6:30 p.m. Central European Time) featuring Ryan Palmer, Global Head of Software, Data and Automation, HP Personalization & Industrial Business, Harshil Goel, CEO & Founder of Dyndrite, and Jill Christner, President and GM of the Americas, SLM Solutions, sharing more details on advanced software and data capabilities including the new HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite.

(November 10 at 6:30 p.m. Central European Time) featuring Ryan Palmer, Global Head of Software, Data and Automation, HP Personalization & Industrial Business, Harshil Goel, CEO & Founder of Dyndrite, and Jill Christner, President and GM of the Americas, SLM Solutions, sharing more details on advanced software and data capabilities including the new HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite. Materials Innovation and Advanced Applications: p olypropolyne (PP) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) (November 11 at 5 p.m. Central European Time) featuring María Tauler, HP 3D Printing Materials Product Manager, Julia Roth, Technical Manager, BASF, and Andreas Knöchel, Head of Program Management for Additive Manufacturing, Oechsler, highlighting new use cases made possible by HP High Reusability PP and Ultrasint® TPU01 enabled by BASF.

(November 11 at 5 p.m. Central European Time) featuring María Tauler, HP 3D Printing Materials Product Manager, Julia Roth, Technical Manager, BASF, and Andreas Knöchel, Head of Program Management for Additive Manufacturing, Oechsler, highlighting new use cases made possible by HP High Reusability PP and Ultrasint® TPU01 enabled by BASF. Discover the New Elastomer for Flexible Applications (November 11 at 6:30 p.m. Central European Time) featuring Virginia Palacios, Market Development Director, HP 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, Rebecca Facteau, Business Development Manager for Additive Manufacturing, Evonik, Jesse Lea, President, GoProto and Alex Pille, Product Development Manager, Fast Radius, highlighting new use cases made possible by the new HP 3D High Reusability TPA enabled by Evonik. Learn more about the new TPA and all of HP’s innovative materials here.

