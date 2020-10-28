HashiCorp Names Todd Ford to Board of Directors

Experienced Chief Financial Officer Joins as Independent Board Member

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp ®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, announced today it has appointed Todd Ford to its board of directors, sitting as the Audit Committee Chair. Ford brings to HashiCorp more than two decades of financial leadership experience at enterprise companies and venture capital firms including Coupa Software, MobileIron, Rackable, and Broken Arrow Capital. Throughout his career, he has led multiple companies from their earliest stages through scaling and hypergrowth.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Todd to HashiCorp’s board of directors,” said Dave McJannet, chief executive officer of HashiCorp. “Todd brings a wealth of operational and financial experience that will be invaluable to us as we continue to aggressively scale the business.”

In his current role as chief financial officer at Coupa Software, Ford was instrumental in leading the company through their IPO, while managing the company’s 50 percent average compounded annual growth rate. Prior to Coupa, Ford served as the chief financial officer for MobileIron, a leader in security and management for mobile apps, and he led them through an IPO as well. Currently, Ford sits on the board of directors for 8x8 Inc.

“HashiCorp sits at the center of a transformational space with a massive market opportunity,” said Ford. “The company has evolved its open source business and successfully established a strong financial model. I look forward to supporting HashiCorp as they continue to build and execute at such a pivotal time.”

Ford is the second independent board member HashiCorp has added to its board of directors in the past year. Susan St. Ledger joined the board in November 2019.

Organizations rely on HashiCorp’s suite of cloud infrastructure automation products to deploy and operate cloud infrastructure across multi-cloud environments through a consistent cloud operating model. HashiCorp’s products have been downloaded tens of millions of times and commercial versions of those products have emerged as the de facto standard in Global 2000 environments.

HashiCorp has more than 1,000 enterprise customers, which include more than 250 of the Global 2000, and 8 of the 10 largest financial institutions globally. HashiCorp counts Adobe, AstraZeneca, Barclays, Citadel, Credit Karma, Equifax, H&R Block, Hulu, Loblaw, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development, North America, Pandora, Petco, Progressive, Roblox, and Shopify among its customers.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Boundary, Consul®, Nomad™, and Waypoint™ are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 85 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

