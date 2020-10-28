Innovid Names Dale Older as Chief Product Officer

Former IAS executive and 20+ year ad vet will lead product strategy and innovation across the company’s suite of omni-channel solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid , the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced the hire of Dale Older as its first Chief Product Officer. In this role, Older will set and oversee the execution of Innovid’s product vision including strategy and management across Innovid’s suite of omni-channel solutions serving the needs of the world’s largest brands, agencies and publishers. Prior to joining Innovid, Older was Chief Product Officer at Integral Ad Science (IAS). In tandem, Yuval Pemper, formerly SVP, Engineering has been named Chief Engineering Officer, further expanding the company’s C-suite.

“Innovid has led the charge in advancing the CTV marketplace with industry-first solutions spanning independent global ad-serving, interactive and data-driven creative and privacy-compliant measurement,” said Zvika Netter, Innovid’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Dale’s experience successfully bringing cutting-edge technology solutions to market makes him the ideal leader to capitalize on our growing momentum in the CTV and measurement space. With his guidance and Yuval’s engineering expertise, we’ll continue delivering innovation and intelligence to marketing with an emphasis on the growing CTV market.”

A central part of Older’s role will be spearheading a unified product strategy that aligns with Innovid’s vision for transforming advertising experiences. This vision includes addressing marketers’ need for connectivity, governance, workflow, creativity and analytics in one platform.

With more than 20 years of well-rounded experience across the product, corporate development and engineering functions, Older will also ensure that product and engineering work in lockstep to bring even better experiences and value to customers in a more timely fashion. Most recently as Chief Product Officer at IAS, Older set the strategic direction and roadmap for the company’s market-leading suite of verification and optimization solutions. He joined IAS from AOL Advertising where he was VP of Audience Data Products.

“As CTV continues its meteoric growth, there is no bigger moment than now to get the AVOD experience right for both consumers and advertisers,” Older said. “Innovid is committed to investing in the future of TV, building the best solutions and technologies for advertisers and publishers, to connect the new TV landscape to digital as this market grows. I’m excited to work with the team to grow and enhance our solutions to reach the new, streaming-first consumer.”

As Chief Engineering Officer, Pemper leads the company’s research and development teams and is responsible for defining the technology roadmap and introducing new products to the market. An eight year veteran at Innovid, he has been instrumental to the company’s growth from building and leading a team of top-notch engineers in three different geographies to participating in three acquisition integration processes. Pemper has 20 years of experience leading R&D teams at companies including Radware and Alvarion Technologies.

This announcement follows Innovid’s ranking as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ : Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2020 report, which called out the company’s innovative product vision. For more information about Innovid, visit www.innovid.com .

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. Innovid uses data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

