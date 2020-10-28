TrueCar, AutoNation and DAV Partner on 4th ‘DrivenToDrive’ Program to Help Injured Veterans Get Back Behind the Wheel

Vehicle to be presented by TrueCar Military brand ambassador, NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer, Jesse Iwuji

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent way to find a car, is again teaming up with AutoNation, America’s largest and most recognized automotive retailer, and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) for its DrivenToDrive program. Started in 2016, DrivenToDrive was created to help injured veterans, who have greatly sacrificed for our country, regain their independence and get back behind the wheel of a vehicle. Since it began, DrivenToDrive has awarded four disabled veterans with brand-new vehicles.



“Providing an injured veteran with a vehicle retrofit to their specific needs empowers them to control their own mobility and fosters independence in their lives,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar. “This program is incredibly meaningful to our organization, and we are excited to continue it in partnership with AutoNation and DAV as we help the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom regain their freedom to drive.”

New for this year, TrueCar Military’s brand ambassador, NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer, Jesse Iwuji, will participate in the 2020 DrivenToDrive program by presenting a vehicle to the recipient on Veterans Day.

“We are proud to partner with TrueCar, once again, to support DrivenToDrive, a program that embodies our shared commitment to American military veterans,” said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation. “It is truly an honor to be able to impact the life of an injured veteran by gifting them a retrofit vehicle that gets them back behind the wheel.”

“TrueCar has been a valued partner for many years, and we are excited to join forces with them again to support DrivenToDrive,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “The men and women who served know all too well the costs of preserving the freedoms we all enjoy, and we’re proud to offer veterans the gift of increased independence thanks to DrivenToDrive.”

This marks the fourth year of TrueCar’s DrivenToDrive program and fifth vehicle giveaway. The recipient nominees are provided by DAV, and the winner will be selected by TrueCar representatives and DrivenToDrive Ambassador and Army Ranger, Cory Remsburg. A virtual event awarding the 2020 winning veteran with a new vehicle will take place online on Nov. 11, 2020.

For more information about DrivenToDrive, its mission and past winners, please visit www.truecar.com/driventodrive.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) Email: pr@truecar.com

About AutoNation

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

