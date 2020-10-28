CDG Announces 2020 Digital States Survey Results

Ten states improved their grades in the biennial survey despite new challenges triggered by the pandemic.

The Digital States Survey evaluates states’ use of technology to improve service delivery, increase capacity, streamline operations and reach state policy goals, and assigns each state a grade based on quantifiable results.

Since the last biennial survey in 2018, grades improved in 10 states.

“Ten states improved their grades, an indication that they made smart technology investments and successfully leveraged those investments to deal with urgent changes in operations and remote work prompted by the pandemic,” said Teri Takai, co-director of the Center for Digital Government.

Sixteen states earned top grades, with Arizona, North Carolina and Texas moving up to an A- designation and Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Utah maintaining their A marks. Rhode Island was the most improved state, rising from a C to a B+.



The survey evaluated states based on a set of criteria that included actions supporting state priorities and policies to improve operations or services, hard- and soft-dollar savings/benefits, progress since the last survey, innovative and citizen-centric services, and effective collaboration. Those states receiving high marks demonstrated results across all criteria.

“Survey results revealed cybersecurity, budget and cost control, citizen engagement and experience, and cloud computing are the states’ top four priorities, with IT collaboration and IT governance moving up to fifth and sixth,” said Takai. “We are also seeing emerging best practices from states around addressing the digital divide and infrastructure modernization.”

The Digital States Survey was designed to highlight best and emerging technology practices that serve as models and/or can be shared across state borders. The survey recognizes these achievements and provides a common reference for all 50 states in the ongoing work of finding better ways to provide public services.

The states will receive recognition during a virtual awards event on October 28th.

To see the full list of state grades and awards, click here.

