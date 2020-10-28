Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Donates Additional $100,000 to Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 Heroes Fund

/EIN News/ -- STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is proud to announce that it has received an additional $100,000 donation from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to COVID-19.



With this recent donation, Proper No. Twelve has now donated a total of $1.2 million to Tunnel to Towers in an effort to help the families of fallen first responders.

“Thousands of people around the world have purchased the ‘One For All’ t-shirt. This donation from Proper No. Twelve will allow us to continue to support the families of these fallen heroes who lost their lives on the frontlines of this pandemic. Thank you again, Conor McGregor, Ken Austin, Audie Attar and your entire Proper Twelve team!” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

To date, the Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 Heroes Fund has been making temporary mortgage payments on the homes of 24 healthcare workers, military members, and first responders who lost their lives to COVID-19 and left behind young children.

The additional $100,000 donation is 100% of the proceeds from sales to date of the ‘One For All’ T-shirts available at properwhiskey.com.

Ken Austin, Co-Founder of Proper No. Twelve added, “It has been inspiring to see the support of people from around the world purchasing the ‘One For All’ t-shirts. We are witnessing what ‘One For All’ really means, in a time where coming together is more important than ever. Thank you for paying it forward and making this donation in support of First Responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of this pandemic possible.”

This donation allows the Foundation to make either additional mortgage payments on the homes of these fallen heroes and make it possible to accept new families into the program.

The temporary mortgage relief has been a financial lifeline for these families as they deal with the sudden and tragic loss of their loved ones.

43-year-old Nurse Manager Kelly Mazzarella lost her battle with COVID-19 after working on the front lines at a Rockland, NY Hospital. She left behind her husband Ronald and two young daughters. The Foundations support brought a much-needed sense of stability to the family.

“One of the first things my oldest daughter asked me after my wife passed away is if we were going to have to move. With the help of your program I can reassure her that we will not be going anywhere,” said Ronald. He added, “the COVID-19 Heroes Fund will give us the opportunity to focus on each other as we figure out this journey without our hero.”

Texas Department of Corrections Officer Jonathon ‘Keith” Goodman died April 21, after contracting COVID-19 while on duty at the William P. Clements Unit in Amarillo. For his wife and two children being able to stay in the home they shared makes a huge difference.

“This means so much to me and our family. We have been in this house for the last 3 years and we have made so many memories, in this house, as a family. Those memories are comforting when you are missing such a big piece of your family,” said his widow Kimberly Goodman.

In May Carpentersville, Il U.S. Army reservist Sgt. Simon Zamudio, 34 and his mother 70-year-old Gloria Cervantes-Zamudio died three days apart from COVID-19. Zamudio left behind his wife Carina Zamudio-Ramos, and an 11-month-old daughter, Xoe.

“We often take for granted a lot of things…we don't really think of the impact they have in our life until we suddenly lose them. I was unfortunate enough to realize that first hand, but also fortunate enough to have good people around me willing to help selflessly. I will forever be grateful to Tunnel to Towers for the beautiful work they do in this world," said Carina Zamudio-Ramos.

To date the COVID-19 Heroes Fund has:

Identified and is temporarily assuming the mortgage payments of 25 first responders and frontline health care workers throughout the country who have succumbed to COVID-19 and left behind young children

Over three million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gowns and face shields have been delivered to health care workers and first responders on the front lines where the equipment is most needed, including New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and Chicago

Delivered over 100,000 meals to EMTs, paramedics and other first responders



About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

About Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

