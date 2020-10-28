Registration Open for Hillsborough County CEOs in Schools Initiative

Local CEOs step away from their desks for a day to positively impact the lives of young learners and educators at Hillsborough County public elementary schools.

Tampa, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 -- Tampa Bay area senior executives with a passion for supporting tomorrow's leaders are invited to volunteer for an entire day at a Hillsborough County public elementary school as part of the innovative, educational program – CEOs in Schools. On Friday, February 19, 2021, nearly 170 CEOs will see, hear, and do the things that our public school educators and students experience. CEOs will gain a fresh perspective on the vital role our schools play in preparing young people for success. CEOs or most senior executives interested in participating may sign up under the "Get Involved" tab at 1DayofChange.com/CEOsInSchools/.

Hillsborough Education Foundation, in partnership with Vistra Communications (Vistra) and Hillsborough County Public Schools, is connecting business leaders with the workforce of the future. During the inaugural event in 2019, more than 180 leaders participated, positively impacting schools and thousands of staff, students, and families. CEOs are encouraged to participate in this program designed to forge relationships to help strengthen our schools.

“This program strengthens bonds between our public schools and business leaders and gives principals access to senior executives. Together we can maximize student success,” said Hillsborough Education Foundation CEO Kim Jowell. “We are excited about this program and are encouraged by the positive outcomes we have witnessed thus far.”

Brian Butler, President and CEO of Vistra founded the program in 2019 to encourage business leaders to address challenges and make an impact in our schools. “Now more than ever, our teachers and students need community support from our business partners,” said Butler. “Business leaders provide knowledge, innovative ideas and resources that are key to the success of our schools, principals and students.”

Addison Davis, Superintendent of Schools for Hillsborough County Public Schools said, “This incredible initiative has already created important, lasting relationships within our schools. When our educational leaders and CEOs join forces for children, anything is possible. These partnerships can result in solutions that make our entire community stronger as we seek to create a world-class education for all.”

About Hillsborough Education Foundation

Established in 1987, Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) is a nonprofit focused on strengthening public education by supporting teachers and empowering students to achieve academic and personal success. Together with our community partners, HEF strategically invests in initiatives that impact teaching quality and increase graduation rates, bolstering a thriving workforce of tomorrow and the sustainable prosperity of Tampa Bay. Learn more at EducationFoundation.com.

About Vistra Communications

Vistra is an award-winning, full-service, integrated marketing communications and consulting agency headquartered in Tampa, Florida, serving clients across the United States and beyond. The company has been ranked number one in the Top PR Firms in the Tampa Bay area according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. For more information about Vistra, please call 813.961.4700 or visit www.ConsultVistra.com.

About Hillsborough Schools

Hillsborough County Public Schools is America’s seventh-largest school district and the largest in central Florida. We have more than 230 public schools, more than 24,000 dedicated employees and more than 220,000 students. All twenty-seven of our high schools were recently listed in the US News and World Report Best High Schools ranking report. Hillsborough Schools boasts the 2020 #1 Elementary Magnet School of the Year – MacFarlane Park Elementary School, the Florida Teacher of the Year, Dr. Dakeyan Graham of King High School and the Presidential Award of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching Winner, Tiffany Oliver of Robinson High School. See our website at hillsboroughschools.org for more information.

