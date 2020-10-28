GrowlerWerks NHL Licensing Deal Gives U.S. and Canadian Hockey Fans a Reason to Celebrate

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Ore, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If there's one thing sports fans love, it's showing off their team pride. But one thing they hate? Stepping away from the action to refill their beverages. GrowlerWerks—makers of the world's freshest beer growlers—has them covered on both fronts.

GrowlerWerks' line-up of insulated, carbonated growlers keep beer and other beverages cold, fresh, and always within arm's reach. And now, thanks to a new licensing deal inked with the National Hockey League, hockey fans can get their uKeg growler emblazoned with their favorite NHL team logo.

"I'm a sports lover, so I know you can never have too much team gear," said GrowlerWerks Senior Vice President, Ed Arce. "It's a big win for us to be able to give hockey fans a fun way to personalize their growlers. That's especially true now, with so many breweries and pubs in the U.S. and Canada forced to reduce their on-site options, and people relying on growler fills more than ever."

Team-branded uKeg GOs will be available through http://growlerwerks.com starting October 28, 2020. In addition, branded tap handles along with versions of the original uKeg 64 and uKeg 128, will be available through fanatics.com shortly thereafter.

"Sports have a way of bringing people together," said GrowlerWerks President, Shawn Huff. "Fans find common ground in victory and defeat. They love watching their team win. They love watching their rival lose. Given our current circumstances, people aren't able to attend games in person. So it's just really cool that we can help hockey fans have a good experience watching their beloved teams from home."

For more information, visit GrowlerWerks.com.

About GrowlerWerks™

Founded in Portland, Ore. in 2014, GrowlerWerks is an innovator in the craft beverage industry. The uKeg pressurized growler changed the way craft beer is enjoyed by allowing beer enthusiasts to keep their favorite beverage fresh and carbonated for weeks. The uKeg is distributed in the US, Canada, Australia and Western Europe. It’s the world’s #1 beer growler and official growler of Major League Soccer.

