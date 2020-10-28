Clutch Partners with Tree Canada to Make Car Ownership More Sustainable

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clutch, Canada’s first online car retailing platform, is delighted to announce its partnership with Tree Canada, Canada’s only national tree-planting non-profit. In May 2020, Clutch began a pilot program to plant trees with the purchase of every Clutch vehicle. Today, Clutch is excited to announce that we have entered into a long-term partnership with Tree Canada to plant three trees through their National Greening program for every car purchased at Clutch, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in contribution each year.



Clutch is bringing a best-in-class e-commerce experience to the Canadian used car industry. By visiting Clutch.ca , customers can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access an end-to-end online purchase experience which includes financing, extended warranty, insurance, and at-home test drives and delivery. Clutch’s mission is to provide customers with a delightful car buying experience while making a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. As such, we recognize that we have a responsibility to operate our business sustainably and ethically.

Cars are vital to the way we live and work. They help us get to work, drop-off our children at school and take our families on vacation. Gasoline-powered vehicles still constitute the substantial majority of cars on the road making up over 96% of all light-duty vehicle sales in Canada. Behind the oil and gas sector, the transportation sector is the largest emitter of greenhouse gas in Canada and within the transportation sector, cars and light trucks are responsible for nearly half of the emissions.

Planting trees is a solution to fight climate change. Trees store carbon in the land instead of the air and reduce the amount of heat-trapping greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere. One of our core values is to build for the future and our partnership with Tree Canada is one of many steps in contributing to our overall mission to making a positive impact on our community. We are excited to continue our long-term partnership with Tree Canada to drive towards a greener future for Canada.

To learn more about Clutch’s sustainability efforts, visit www.clutch.ca/sustainability .

About Clutch

Clutch is a Toronto-based technology company that is reinventing the way people buy and own cars. Clutch offers high-quality certified vehicles at great prices through a fully online customer experience. At Clutch.ca , customers browse inventory online, buy the car that’s right for them, and enjoy effortless at-home delivery. Clutch’s mission is to provide customers with a delightful car buying experience by offering high-quality cars at great prices with ultimate convenience while making a positive impact on the communities in which it operates.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Through its programs, research, and education efforts, Tree Canada has helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, helped green 600 schoolyards and organized urban forest conferences. To date, with its community partners and sponsors, it has planted more than 82 million trees.

