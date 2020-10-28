Gentex Pledges $300,000 to Support Kids’ Food Basket

/EIN News/ -- ZEELAND, Michigan, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) announced today that it will donate $60,000 annually for the next five years to support the financial needs of Kids’ Food Basket, a nonprofit that develops community-based solutions to combat childhood hunger throughout West Michigan.



“We’re so thankful to Gentex for its generous donation because it allows us to nourish more children in Ottawa and Allegan counties with good, nutritious food, especially during this critical time,” said Kids’ Food Basket President and Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney. “Gentex engineers even helped us streamline meal preparation by building custom tables for our new production space.”

A majority of Gentex’s donation will be applied toward the organization’s Ottawa + Allegan “Feeding our Future” campaign to fund programs and building expansion. Specifically, the monies will support the recently completed renovation of the new Kids’ Food Basket location in Holland, Michigan, which will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony later today. Part of Gentex’s donation will also help establish a matching gift fund to further encourage individual and corporate gifting.

“Children need good nutrition to be healthy, succeed academically, and reach their full potential,” said Steve Downing, Gentex President and CEO. “This means Kids’ Food Basket provides more than meals. They provide integral community resources that help break the cycle of poverty and build a stronger community. We’re excited to support them as they enable West Michigan to better tackle childhood hunger.”

About Kids’ Food Basket (Pre COVID-19)

Kids’ Food Basket, best known for its flagship Sack Suppers program, provides a free, well-balanced nutritious evening meal distributed within classrooms at the end of each school day. Through the Sack Supper program, Kids’ Food Basket serves over 8,800 kids at 52 schools where 70% or more of the student population receive free or reduced-cost lunch in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties. More than 300 volunteers are needed each day to help prepare, pack, and deliver Sack Suppers. To learn more about our programs or how you can make a difference, please visit www.kidsfoodbasket.org.

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.