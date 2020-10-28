One80 Intermediaries Acquires The Marcus Insurance Agency, Inc.

One80 expands offerings to include highly specialized life insurance for impaired risk customers, disability, annuities and long-term care products

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One80 Intermediaries (One80) a wholesale insurance broker and program manager with offices throughout the United States and Canada, today announced that it has acquired national life insurance broker The Marcus Insurance Agency, Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



With offices in Boston and Philadelphia, The Marcus Insurance Agency, Inc. was established in 1960 and is led by Principals Todd and Michelle Landau and President Eric Marcus. The Agency specializes in ‘impaired risk’ life insurance for customers with medical concerns, estate planning (including high net worth customers), business continuity planning and financial underwriting. The Marcus Agency’s customer base includes insurance agents, brokers, property and casualty agencies, financial planners, benefit planners, and accountants.

“At One80 Intermediaries we excel in highly specialized, niche areas of the insurance industry. With the acquisition of The Marcus Agency, we are gaining market-leading access and expertise designed to serve impaired risk clients,” said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. “I was truly impressed with the expansive resources offered by The Marcus Agency, created to meet the needs of their clients.”

The Marcus Agency provides specialized products which include universal life, whole life, survivorship life, term insurance, as well as fixed annuities, disability income, long-term care insurance, and linked benefits products. Our highly experienced team of in-house underwriters, led by a Registered Nurse, offers onsite clinical underwriting. Additionally, The Marcus Agency actively educates agents by conducting impaired risk seminars.

“The leadership team has over 100 years of combined industry experience, and we have developed and preserved exceptional relationships with our clients,” said Eric Marcus, President at The Marcus Agency. “We felt One80 was a strong cultural fit with our agency given the personalized service they offer, their focus on the customer experience, and their innovative approach to meeting rapidly evolving needs across our industry,” he added.

To learn more about One80 Intermediaries’ products and services please visit www.one80intermediaries.com.

