GlobalTranz Recognized as FreightTech 100 Winner by FreightWaves

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, was recognized as a winner of the 2021 FreightTech 100 Awards by FreightWaves.

This marks the third consecutive year that the FreightTech 100 awards have featured GlobalTranz alongside industry peers. The company’s innovative technology facilitates the movement of freight and logistics solutions by connecting over 25,000 shipping customers with its network of more than 120 LTL and over 50,000 best-in-class truckload carriers in a volatile marketplace.

FreightWaves is regarded as a leading technology and freight market source, and the FreightTech 100 awards honor innovation and disruption within the freight industry. This year, more than 200 companies submitted nominations, including 62 previously nominated companies.

Throughout the year, GlobalTranz worked to provide solutions to support customers as they navigated fluctuating markets and uncertain circumstances. The company recently integrated with leading ecommerce platforms to enable shippers to offer their customers competitive LTL rates within the shopping cart experience. The company launched a Final Mile offering which integrates LTL line haul providers and dedicated final mile carriers through the GlobalTranz Transportation Management System (TMS) to reduce delivery failures, create efficiencies and improve customer service.

As a technology driven company, GlobalTranz developed several solutions to meet changing customer needs. The company expanded its use of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) to create new operational efficiencies and data insights for its shipper customers, freight agents and carrier partners. In a recent partnership with Microsoft and West Monroe Partners, the company also utilized high and low code technology to deliver impactful analytics to provide accurate cost prediction models in a volatile pandemic business environment. These solutions exemplify GlobalTranz’s intelligence-driven innovations powered by strong automated data analytics that create valuable, real-time market insights for customers and partners. GlobalTranz’s team of logistics experts is focused on driving digitalization and delivering unique solutions to empower customers to meet their business goals.

“This year was transformative for GlobalTranz as we strove to innovate and adapt in the face of changing market conditions and shifting circumstances,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “Our new innovations like our Final Mile and Pop-Up Fleet solutions demonstrate our commitment to helping customers and carrier partners navigate these difficult times with full support.”

Just this week, GlobalTranz announced a next generation mobile application that offers a host of functionality for shippers and agents, including features for real-time tracking, driver safety, and order status details, among others.

Ranked as a Top 10 3PL by Inbound Logistics for three consecutive years and recognized as a Top Ten Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for a third year, GlobalTranz works with 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers to serve customers across key industries.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

