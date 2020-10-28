Recruiter.com Launches New Video Screening Platform

On-demand video software for virtual hiring

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, announced today the launch of its new on-demand video screening platform. This important milestone comes after the Company recently surpassed 27,000 recruiters in its network.

Sign up for Recruiter.com's Video Screening Platform: https://start.recruiter.com/video-screening

"Demand for video tools is skyrocketing, with companies of all sizes clamoring to conduct business virtually. However, current video conferencing tools do not lend themselves to the hiring or screening process," says Evan Sohn, CEO, and chairman of Recruiter.com.

"Our new video screening platform is yet another example of how Recruiter.com is disrupting the $148 billion market for staffing and recruiting," continued Sohn. "We're excited to introduce a self-service SaaS hiring platform to the market that offers rapid recording, and scalable management of candidate video resumes. As businesses have turned to Zoom and Skype to substitute for in-person meetings, our new on-demand video platform serves as an ideal replacement for phone screens and first-round interviews."

Employers usually interview up to 14-26 candidates for each rolei, resulting in significant work for hiring managers; therefore, it is critical to interview adequately screened and qualified candidates. However, a recent study found that just including a phone screen in the hiring process can add 6.8-8.2 days on average to overall hiring timesii. To hire and rehire millions of people, recruiters and employers need a faster way to screen candidate applications.

Recruiter.com's new video screening solution allows recruiters, hiring managers, and employers to rapidly screen, vet, and connect with qualified candidates using video. Employers access the new video screening platform through a SaaS subscription, while candidates access through any device, including mobile.

Benefits of the video screening platform include:

No setup cost & low monthly fee that scales up and down in line with hiring needs

Screen candidates without the hassle of scheduling telephone calls

Reduce screening time by scrolling through qualified candidate videos

Move candidates through the hiring process with a drag-and-drop video interface

Connect with candidates no matter where they are in the world

Get a better understanding of candidate personality, soft skills, and culture fit

Scale to hundreds or thousands of candidate videos

(Coming soon) Integration with Zoom and other video conferencing solutions to seamlessly transition from screening to live video interviewing

This need to hire mass amounts of people, coupled with a growing appetite for video and virtual collaboration technologies, creates a clear opportunity for Recruiter.com's new video screening product. Using video screening, coupled with Recruiter.com's existing AI-powered candidate-matching technology, recruiters and hiring managers can better assess candidates' personalities and gain the insights they need to make more data-driven hiring decisions. Additionally, video screening offers a safe, convenient, and effective way to engage candidates in the era of widespread remote work.

