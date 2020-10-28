New Yoh Survey Shows 68% of Employed Americans Face Challenges with Their Workplace Software Technology

Software Technologies Always Changing, Adding New Software Technologies, Lack of Software Integration, and Outdated Software Technology Among Top Issues for Workers

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new survey of nearly 1,200 employed Americans, 68% of U.S. workers say they face at least one challenge when it comes to the software technologies they need to use as part of their jobs. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Yoh, a leading international talent and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann.

In fact, more than a third (35%) of employed Americans said they face two or more challenges with the software technologies they use at work. These issues include software technology always changing, software technology being added regularly, the company having too many different software technologies, the company not having the right software technologies to benefit their job, the lack of software integration, working with outdated technology on a regular basis, software technologies being difficult to learn how to use as well as other challenges.

“Clearly, issues with workplace software technology and challenges with adopting new technology are something American workers deal with regularly. And we have seen the resulting frustration from human resources and procurement managers trying to get accurate and timely workforce analytics and data,” said Emmett McGrath, President of Yoh. “We recently launched our DZConneX offering to address this gap with a state-of-the-art platform and management program that helps connect all of a company’s workforce software, data and processes to provide an efficient, holistic Total Talent approach without disrupting the organization.”

Among the biggest challenges American workers face when it comes to software technologies they use at their job, results found that:

More than 1 in 3 employed Americans (37%) say too many different software technologies and/or software technologies always changing are among the biggest challenges they face when it comes to software technologies they use at their job.

say too many different software technologies and/or software technologies always changing are among the biggest challenges they face when it comes to software technologies they use at their job. A quarter of employed Americans (25%) say they don’t have the right software technologies to benefit their job and/or those technologies are outdated.

say they don’t have the right software technologies to benefit their job and/or those technologies are outdated. One in five employed Americans (20 %) say new software technologies being added regularly is a top challenge.

say new software technologies being added regularly is a top challenge. 19% say not having their software technologies integrated into a single program/platform is among their top challenges.

is among their top challenges. 16% say the fact that software technologies are difficult to learn how to use is one of their biggest challenges.



“As the workplace has become more reliant on technology, it’s clear that today’s American workers are increasingly frustrated by the constant changes, upgrades, updates and outdated software they’re forced to use on a daily basis,” McGrath said. “To prevent these frustrations from reducing productivity and creating job fatigue, today’s companies must have a strategic approach to how they purchase and deploy workplace tech and training.”

Additional findings of this survey include:

Among those who are employed, m en are more likely than women (31% vs. 22%) to say software technologies they use at their job always changing is among their biggest challenges when it comes to software technologies at work. W omen are more likely than men (38% vs. 27%) to say they don't face any challenges when it comes to the software technologies they use at their job.

to say software technologies they use at their job always changing is among their biggest challenges when it comes to software technologies at work. to say they don't face any challenges when it comes to the software technologies they use at their job. Y ounger workers are more likely than their older peers to say their company does not have the right software technologies to benefit their job (19% of those age 18-34 vs. 12% of those 35-44, 10% of those 45-54, 5% of those 55-64).

to say their company does not have the right software technologies to benefit their job (19% of those age 18-34 vs. 12% of those 35-44, 10% of those 45-54, 5% of those 55-64). In general, employed Americans with a higher annual household income ($100,000 and above) are more likely to say they face challenges with workplace software technology compared to those with an annual household income less than $100,000 (80% vs. 59%).



SURVEY METHODOLOGY

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Yoh from October 6-8, 2020 among 1,199 employed U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Joe McIntyre at joe@gobraithwaite.com.

ABOUT YOH

For more than 75 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success. Our Specialty Practices recruiting experts find high-impact professionals in Engineering, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology, Interactive Entertainment and Telecommunications. For clients with workforce management needs, our DZConneX Total Talent Solutions offering delivers large-scale workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Direct Sourcing, and Advisory and Consulting Services. Yoh is part of Day & Zimmermann, a $2.4 Billion USD services company, and benefits from more than 100 years of Day & Zimmermann’s experience managing and solving complex talent challenges for some of the world’s leading companies, For more information, visit www.yoh.com .

