EXL Named as 2020 Cummins COVID-19 Outstanding Supplier

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced that it has been recognized by Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI] as a 2020 Cummins COVID-19 Outstanding Supplier.



“We at Cummins would like to recognize EXL for demonstrating innovation and delivering superior results to ensure continuity of supplier freight pay services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Denis Ford, International Sourcing Leader for EMEA, Cummins. “We appreciate the hard work and dedication given when we needed it the most.”

The COVID-19 Outstanding Supplier Program was created by Cummins to recognize its partners who stepped up to support Cummins and its customers during this volatile time. Out of 25,000 suppliers, only 18 were chosen to receive this recognition.

“We are pleased to be named a 2020 Cummins COVID-19 Outstanding Supplier,” said Narasimha Kini, Senior Vice President and Head of the Emerging Businesses. “Our goal in this period of increased disruption has been to help businesses develop a sustainable approach to resiliency without sacrificing profitability. This award validates our approach to a strategic partnership with Cummins.”

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, after treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. For more information visit www.cummins.com.

Investor Relations Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 212-624-5913 steven.barlow@exlservice.com Media - US Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Media - Europe, India and APAC Shailendra Singh Vice President Corporate Communications +91-98104-76075 shailendra.singh@exlservice.com