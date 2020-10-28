Microlab Enables GPS Network Synchronization at Distrito T-Mobile in Puerto Rico

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT ) announced today that the Microlab Digital GPS Repeate r was selected and integrated by Anziva Technologies for the new Distrito T-Mobile entertainment venue in Puerto Rico to enable precision network synchronization for its cellular communication network. The Microlab Digital GPS Repeater, with Digital SkyTiming Technology™, provides future-proof network synchronization for both 4G deployments and the tighter timing demands of 5G. Anziva Technologies chose the Microlab solution due to the simple installation process which enabled them to achieve their rapid deployment requirements and objectives.

"We recently completed a DAS deployment at District Live in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Due to the complexity of the property and the project itself, specially esthetics, it was simply impossible to install a typical coaxial GPS system anywhere close to our head-end,” said Israel Aviles, Partner at Anziva Technologies. “The Microlab Digital GPS Repeater was the perfect solution for us considering that our facility includes multiple exterior locations connected to our headend through our fiber optic backbone. We intend to standardize our facilities on this excellent solution, Microlab has come up with an outstanding, simple to install, easy to deploy, solution.

“Our Digital GPS Repeater is a high-performance network synchronization solution that delivers the precise phase delay measurements required to address the unique scheduling demands of Anziva Technologies” says Dino Giordano, VP of Engineering. “Our expertise in delivering specialized solutions has enabled us to address the specific frequency and phase synchronization challenges facing current and emerging cellular communications networks in play with this deployment.”

The Microlab Digital GPS Repeater transports digitized GPS signal over fiber, allowing the receiver to be up to 10km away from the GPS antenna. Solving distance limitations increases GPS signal accessibility for large-scale projects, including Puerto Rico’s new, 476,000 square foot District Live entertainment complex. With support for subcarrier spacing greater than 15 kHz in 5G New Radio (NR) and strict physical limitations between GPS receivers and GPS antennas, synchronization requirements are more stringent than ever before. The repeater capabilities represent a complete, future-ready synchronization solution to address current and emerging 5G communications demands and is compatible with any network device requiring GPS signals, and is ideal for situations in remote locations where GPS signals are not readily available. Network devices in remote sites benefit with better throughputs from synchronization to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) due to GPS signal availability and traceability with the digital repeater. To further fulfill prospective installation requirements, 16 GPS RF outputs are accessible at the system's head-end.

The continuous monitoring capabilities of the active GPS solution from Microlab provides continuous monitoring capabilities realized through a web GUI and SNMP alarm interface with Network Operation Center (NOC) provisions. These monitoring capabilities provide insight into the satellite link’s fidelity and the corresponding received signals. Redundancy of power supply, GPS antenna, and CPRI fiber link increases reliability in critical applications with intuitive switching to the antenna with the most GPS satellite visibility. The Digital GPS Repeater plug-&-play configuration enables quick and easy installation for Anziva Technologies to realize the communication network at Distrito T-Mobile. Simultaneously, the compact size saves valuable real estate in tight rack environments, reducing the total cost of ownership.

About Anziva Technologies

Anziva Technologies is dedicated to ownership, design, development, and operation of neutral-host multi-tenant telecommunications facilities, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS) and rooftops. With an established solid business alliance with the wireless telecommunications service providers in Puerto Rico and United States, Anziva Technologies is relied upon to exceed expectations within a variety of market segments, including education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, public venues, and enterprise/corporate buildings. http://www.anziva.com/home

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.



Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com . Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.